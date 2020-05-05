Luxe South Yarra living by Fender Katsalidis + EcoWorld International

Yarra One is the exciting new development to be delivered by EcoWorld International. The stunning architectural tower is architecturally designed by Fender Katsalidis and will sit proudly on a coveted South Yarra site, perfectly positioned between both Toorak Road and Chapel Street. The apartments on offer feature timeless interiors and hotel-like amenities, bringing discerning buyers the epitome of a luxe South Yarra lifestyle.

The design

Everything about Yarra One exudes modern, future-focused design, that is built to last, including streamlined cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances and ample storage. Luxurious stone benchtops and statement pendant lights add a sense of timeless style.

The minimalist design of the kitchen has been replicated in the bathroom, with the use of contemporary matte black fittings and tapware, complemented by stone tiling, twin vanities, a rainfall showerhead, soft globe lamps and a concealed cistern, akin to a lavish hotel bathroom.

Yarra One apartments feature an abundance of built-in storage perfect for buyers looking to downsize with ease, and plenty of design options to customise your new home to your personal taste.

The lifestyle

Apartments are available in one, two and three-bedroom configurations, ranging from 50 to 180 square metres in size. However, living at Yarra One extends far beyond the square meterage of your apartment with an abundance of unrivalled amenities with some unique offerings including in-house dog washing, Tesla car-sharing and a wine cellar and tasting room.

Yarra One also features an activated atrium dedicated to dining and retail tenancies. Residents will also enjoy the use of a fitness and yoga studio, two outdoor spas, a bookable private kitchen and dining room, a barbeque area and fireplace, a rooftop garden and more.

The location

The highly coveted location of Yarra One offers residents direct access to Chapel Street shopping and dining precinct while being only two train stops or a 15-minute drive to the CBD. Yarra One is also within an excellent school zone for some of Victoria’s most prestigious secondary schools. For more information, and to move into a brand new home by the end of 2020, reach out to a Yarra One sales agent via Urban today, as these apartments are selling quickly.