Folia by Mirvac: The home where nature meets modern apartment living

Located in the heart of Doncaster, Mirvac’s exceptional community Tullamore is selling quickly due to popular buyer demand for superior quality homes surrounded by nature and amenity.

Nestled amongst the Tullamore community is Folia, a beautifully designed residential apartment building, designed by Mirvac’s award winning, in-house architects, comprising 102 off-the-plan residences.

Folia’s spectacular curved façade is set to be shrouded with draped greenery and situated amongst the stunning green landscape of Tullamore.

The residences

Folia provides an excellent opportunity for savvy buyers to purchase a luxurious off-the-plan apartment in one of Doncaster’s most coveted residential precincts from just $395,000.

All residences have been designed to seamlessly connect with the natural landscape, with stone and timber accents, and captivating vistas.

A selection of spacious one, two and three-bedroom, as well as grand Garden Terraces are currently available for sale, with buyers taking up the opportunity to customise their residences to suit their requirements and personal style.

Each apartment comes equipped with high quality appliances, generous open plan living spaces and balconies with inbuilt planter boxes.

Folia is planned to feature world-leading technology that will deliver solar energy to select apartments, as part of Mirvac’s unique partnership with Melbourne-based start-up Allume Energy.

Folia’s residences’ are crowned by a rooftop conservatory – a semi-enclosed entertaining area featuring floor to ceiling glass.

The conservatory includes an outdoor BBQ area, shared kitchen and dining space.

Residents can enjoy the use of Tullamore’s on-site members only Next Gen Health & Wellness Club, which boasts a state-of-the-art regeneration spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, fitness facilities and tennis courts, planned to open in 2021

Mirvac

With over 48 years in the property development industry, Mirvac has a strong reputation among buyers, many of which have become return customers.

The vision behind Tullamore was to cultivate thriving natural green spaces throughout the precinct.

The team have masterfully achieved this by dedicating 20% of the entire development to green, open spaces; creating new playgrounds; walking and cycle trails; preserving established trees, and thoughtful landscape design.

The Tullamore community has been designed with the owner-occupier in mind and provides the perfect opportunity for those seeking a lifestyle upgrade, only 30 minutes from Melbourne’s CBD.

