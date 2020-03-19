Mirvac’s $300m Voyager tower rises at Yarra’s Edge

Soaring 43 levels above the award-winning Yarra’s Edge waterfront precinct will be Voyager, developed by the acclaimed property developer Mirvac.

The Yarra’s Edge community is home to over 3000 residents who reside in a collection of architecturally striking towers, connected by parklands and waterfront paths lined with restaurants and cafes.

Dominating the skyline, Voyager will be a beacon of shimmering glass, welcoming visitors to Melbourne entering from the Bolte Bridge as the gateway to the city.

In addition to the 315 contemporary one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, Voyager boasts a rooftop Sky Deck complete with outdoor firepit, yoga lawn, barbecue and hanging landscaped garden.

Residents also have exclusive access to the well-appointed Chef’s kitchen and dining room to entertain guests, and a theatre styled karaoke room.

On-site resident amenities include access to the Wharf Club at Yarra’s Edge, located underneath Wharf’s Landing Park with a state-of-the-art wellness centre, pool, steam room, spa and cafe.

Thoughtfully designed apartments provide residents with ample space and lightflow.

All bedrooms and living areas feature floor-to-ceiling glazing boasting panoramic city and water views.

The riverfront master-planned neighbourhood of Yarra’s Edge includes parklands, shops, restaurants and cafes set on a picturesque marina backdrop which the award-winning Mirvac has been developing for 20 years.

Upcoming is a planned 1000 sqm retail hub to further add convenience to resident lifestyles.

The curved form of the Voyager tower at 103 South Wharf Drive is designed in response to both airflow and the Yarra River, with the bronzed façade reflecting the changing light, tracking the sun’s movements.

The evolving Yarra’s Edge precinct will benefit from the proposed infrastructure and amenity planned for Australia’s largest urban renewal project, Fishermans Bend, which plans to introduce 80,000 new jobs, 80,000 new residents and 8000 sqm of green open space to the area.

Construction of Voyager is well underway with an expected completion slated for Spring 2021.