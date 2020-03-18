Unprecedented times require innovative solutions.

The Women in Super Mother’s Day Classic fun run and walk launches MDC VIRTUAL 2020!

Have fun, get active and help us raise funds online for vital breast cancer research

Raising vital funds for breast cancer research and celebrating the lives of those touched by breast cancer is at the heart of what we do.

In these uncertain times, that purpose is more important than ever.

Our priority is protecting the health of our loyal Mother’s Day Classic (MDC) supporters and the many vulnerable in our community impacted by breast cancer.

In light of the WHO’s pandemic declaration and the government ban on major events and mass public gatherings, the Mother’s Day Classic Foundation has made the decision that all MDC events in 2020 will be held virtually rather than physically.

This relates to both major and regional events in up to 100 locations across Australia.

We are very pleased to today launch the Mother’s Day Classic Virtual 2020, an interactive event experience inviting all Australians to be part of something bigger and show how they plan to make Mother’s Day mean more in whatever way they can.

Register today and you’ll be part of a virtual online community, ensuring that the Mother’s Day Classic family remains connected in these uncertain times.

We challenge participants to walk or run 4km – anytime, anywhere, in your living room, at the local park or even in your backyard – on or before Mother’s Day 2020 and be a part of something big!

What does it mean? The MDC Virtual 2020 program will include inspiring community and fundraising content, fun photo competitions, fitness videos and dancing competitions.

There will be a series of exclusive wellness tips and tutorials, pilates and yoga classes, sponsor prizes and giveaways and a fun kids activity zone – something for everyone!

MDC Virtual will provide an online platform where the community can look after each other, come together and stay connected whilst maintaining a regular exercise and fitness schedule to keep fit and healthy.

It is so important at this time to also demonstrate that nothing will stop our generous collective support for a worthy cause.

Zara Lawless, CEO, Mother’s Day Foundation encourages all Australians to embrace the immediate challenges and contribute in a different way by participating and fundraising for such a worthy cause.

“We understand the current crisis has created significant challenges for the wider community and these unprecedented times call for innovative solutions. We know that so many of our dedicated supporters – those impacted by breast cancer, new mums, participants who have run or walked at every Mother’s Day Classic event, still want a way to be connected with the cause and connected with each other on Mother’s Day.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity presented by the virtual event and have already received an extremely positive response from our supporters. I want to take this opportunity to invite all our valued participants, sponsors, volunteers and organisers to register for the MDC Virtual 2020 event and be a part of our virtual MDC community leading up to and on 10 May this year.”

“For over 22 years the Mother’s Day Classic has brought the community together to raise funds for vital breast cancer research and to celebrate and remember those touched by breast cancer. This can still be achieved and nothing will stand in our way to walk all over breast cancer. This is a great opportunity for the community to show how they will make their Mother’s Day mean more in 2020,” said Ms Lawless.

No matter where you are – you can Make Mother’s Day mean more.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in Australia.

Its incidence is rising faster than any other cancer – with 8 women dying from the disease every single day¹ .

A woman’s risk of breast cancer is now 1 in 7, up from 1 in 8 in the last year alone² .

Register online now for MDC Virtual 2020 and together we can stop breast cancer