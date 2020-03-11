How treating your hearing loss could prevent dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared conditions out there.

Perhaps one of the scariest things about it is that there is no cure.

But what if there were ways to delay onset or prevent it altogether?

Researchers are making headway with dietary and lifestyle factors that may assist in slowing the disease, and there are exciting medical developments in the works, too.

One such development is the discovery of a link between hearing loss and dementia.

The medical community still has a long way to go, but there does seem to be a clear benefit in treating hearing loss in order to delay the onset of dementia.

The link between hearing loss and dementia:

While the literature isn’t definitive yet, researchers at John Hopkins University in the USA have been making exciting progress in this area.

Initial studies have shown a link between hearing loss and cognitive decline.

More specifically, they’ve shown that hearing loss can speed up that decline at a much higher rate than normal.

An additional study has provided extremely promising results: subjects who had their hearing loss treated displayed significant cognitive improvement.

How is hearing loss related to brain function?

More research is needed in the hearing loss field, but experts have floated a number of theories that could explain why it appears to be linked to cognitive ability:

Hearing loss that is left untreated can be socially isolating—many people experiencing it tend to avoid gatherings or situations where they will struggle to hear. Why does this matter? Social isolation is considered a major risk factor for dementia and cognitive decline in general. Straining to hear and understand others can put unnecessary stress on the brain and deplete its energy. This means there is less available for other cognitive functions, including memory storage.

When to get your hearing checked

Put simply, there is no ‘wrong’ age to have your hearing checked by a professional.

Though most people who begin experiencing age-related hearing loss tend to be over 50 years old, if you’re only 30 and feel like your hearing isn’t what it used to be, don’t hesitate to get yours checked.

If you’re over 50 years old, it’s a great idea to test your hearing even if you haven’t noticed a problem.

Treating hearing loss (even if it’s mild) as early as possible could be a key factor in slowing down dementia.

What if you need a hearing aid?

We know that hearing aids can be expensive, but your audiologist will be able to walk you through the best options for both your level of hearing loss and your budget.

Having a hearing aid fitted doesn’t just potentially slow down the onset of dementia.

Hearing aids have been shown to improve quality of life immensely.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.