The secret of the April price hike that Aussies need to know

Private health funds are raising their premiums by an average 2.92% on April 1 2020.

Though it’s set to be the lowest hike in 19 years, it will still add $103.50 to the average family policy, and around $35.35 to a single’s policy.¹

But there’s a key piece of information that your health fund might not want you to know.

Not all funds will pass on these higher costs to their customers. In 2019 some policies increased by only 1.64% while others skyrocketed by a staggering 5.91%.

Yet most Aussies will simply absorb this extra cost, never knowing how easy it is to start paying less.

We've found that older Australians are especially vulnerable to falling victim to the common health insurance traps like staying on an outdated policy, being talked into a higher level of cover and fund loyalty incentives.

Because Australians are responsible for monitoring their own insurance, over the years these simple mistakes can mean thousands of dollars down the drain.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.