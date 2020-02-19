VOLUME Malvern East: The developer’s final stage release

Discerning buyers will be pleased to learn that Volume Projects have launched a final release of homes at their latest Malvern East development.

Situated in the thriving City of Stonnington, designed in collaboration with Melbourne’s top visionaries, and built to a high standard, VOLUME is so much more than just another apartment building.

The boutique residence features just 29 homes and includes 2, 3 and 4 bedroom configurations, starting at $674,000.

The design

A fusion of collaborative work, saw an all-star team create the vision that VOLUME is today.

The artistic alliance between Architects EAT, interior designer Adele Bates Design, landscape architect Jack Merlo, and scent artists Lyn Balzer and Tony Perkins has resulted in a design that is as beautiful as it is functional.

Volume Projects

Architects EAT’s striking architectural facade features curved tiles, which shimmer in the sunlight and reflect the neighbouring greenery.

The interiors by Adele Bates Design mimic Architects EAT’s approach to seamless integration with nature, by opting for delicate tonal greys, soft stone textures and raw timber detailing. The balance of form, function and detail is evident in every aspect of the interiors at VOLUME Malvern East.

… It was a truly collaborative approach. Conversations flowed between the architect, landscape, ourselves [interior design] and the developer. It was really holistic in terms of the vision for the project.

Adele Bates, Adele Bates Design

The visual simplicity of the kitchens has been archived through the use of integrated appliances and storage, transforming the open-plan kitchen and living area into a multi-functional space to prepare food and entertain guests.

Meticulously crafted gardens by Jack Merlo Design give residents designated spaces to relax amongst nature and unwind in their home sanctuary.

The gardens will effortlessly transition between seasons, thanks to Jack Merlo’s considered, future-focused approach to garden design.

From the ground floor residences looking out to the beautiful courtyard garden spaces through to the upper levels looking out into tree canopies this project will truly reflect the changing seasons.

Jack Merlo, Director

The location

Further amplifying the high standard of living at VOLUME Malvern East is the accessibility of local amenities within walking distance.

Minutes from VOLUME is Carnegie Central, Monash University, Monash University Art Gallery, Chadstone Shopping Centre and many reputable schools within the area.

Ardrie and Phoenix Parks are a popular option among residents, for alfresco picnics, recreation and relaxing, while dedicated cycle paths meander along Gardiner’s Creek.

There is also a great selection of retail boutiques, supermarkets and eateries on offer.

The details

Citi-Con is the assigned builder who will facilitate the construction of VOLUME Malvern East.

These homes are the final release with incentives on offer for selected apartments, so interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly.

To enquire about this project, reach out to the sales agent via Urban.com.au today.