Luxury living with a sustainable focus in Melbourne’s Brighton

Brighton is set to welcome its first fossil fuel-free boutique apartment development, Slate House.

Consisting of just 14 residences, Slate House features a collection of two and three-bedroom homes across three levels.

With a goal to achieve a NatHERS rating of 7.8, Slate House will incorporate a fossil-fuel-free embedded network, utilising energy-efficient appliances, and will run entirely carbon neutral in operation.

The project will be delivered by developer Lucent, who are renowned for their sell-out success of previous projects including Nightingale and Little Miller apartments in Brunswick East.

When asked whether there was a strong buyer demand for NatHERS and Green Star rated homes, Lucent Managing Director, Panos Miltiadou explained that given the response from their previous projects, buyers today held both sustainability and community in high regard.

“Good design transcends far beyond a project’s look and feel. Drawing on our past experience we know that socially and environmentally led design is at the forefront of purchaser’s minds, particularly owner-occupiers, and therefore we see Slate House as contributing to the shift in challenging the status quo of apartment design in Australia … When looking for socially conscious and environment-led design, buyers want to lower their carbon footprint, as well as live within a community. NaTHERS ratings are a way for buyers to understand the sustainability of a building, through its thermal performance, materials and energy use.”

Miltiadou also acknowledged the gap in the market for “rightsized homes” – adding an additional square meterage of space to give the homes a generous, open atmosphere.

“Slate House is “rightsizing” – allowing buyers to reduce their footprint without compromising on function – and is a strong trend in suburbs like Brighton, where people have lived and want to remain. People want to be closer to amenity, shops, public transport, restaurants and parks and for their home to be low maintenance, yet the right size to entertain and lock up while away on holidays. Given its large-format homes, Slate House is an opportunity for both young families and ‘rightsizers’.”

The development has been designed by the award-winning Austin Maynard Architects, who have incorporated a wide variety of high quality and durable materials into the design. Slate House’s façade boasts a stunning slate shingle façade, with a pitched roof. The interiors feature vaulted ceilings, with timber flooring, Terrazzo benchtops, integrated appliances, and exceptional open-plan spacious layouts.

Construction of Slate House is now underway with completion slated for 2021.