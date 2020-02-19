Art Deco-inspired homes in Elwood

Buyers looking for a home with a striking difference will love the unique quality of Ensemble in Melbourne’s coastal suburb of Elwood.

The project, delivered by Keystone Property Group, will commence construction this month.

Designed by KUD Architects, the architectural form pays homage to Art Deco style, with elegant arched lunette windows, fluted concrete archways and chrome detailing.

The homes

Comprising of just 15 expansive residences, Ensemble features spacious two and three-bedroom homes that are perfect for down-sizers and those looking to enter the sought-after Elwood property market.

Careful attention to detail is evident in the selection of timeless, high-end finishes, including European oak flooring, marble benchtops, luxurious freestanding bathtubs, spacious walk-in showers and retro-style bathroom mirror vanities.

The state-of-the-art kitchens are open-plan and fitted with designer Miele appliances, inspiring residents to hone their culinary craft.

Integrated heated and cooling are installed within every home, providing residents with optimal temperatures year-round.

The landscaping

Each property offers oversized courtyards and balconies, giving residents the ideal opportunity to entertain, share a meal and relax amongst nature.

Every aspect of meticulously curated landscape design provides places for calmness and tranquillity, realising the vision of the talented team at John Patrick Landscape Architects.

Location

Elwood is a treasure trove of quaint boutiques, established family businesses, brunch institutions and trendy cocktail bars, offering residents a vibrant lifestyle within minutes from their home.

Residents can stroll to Tennyson Street village shops, explore Ormond Road’s thriving cafes or walk to Elwood Beach with ease.

Elsternwick and Elwood parks provide the perfect opportunity for residents to live an active lifestyle, with well-established walking, running and cycle tracks and designated fitness areas.

Central Melbourne is only seven kilometres away, with a direct route along St Kilda Road providing a connection to the CBD.

Secure one of only 15 superbly positioned residences in this exclusive Elwood today from $1,500,000. Reach out to the Keystone Property Group sales team via Urban.com.au.