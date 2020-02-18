Frasers Property are delivering a new range of turn-key homes selling now at Valley Park

With over 90 years of property development experience, Frasers Property know how to cultivate a thriving community precinct.

Their latest Westmeadows development is a collection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom turn-key properties situated within a masterplanned community, Valley Park.

Located in the Hume City region, Valley Park is only 17 kilometres from Melbourne city and is already home to over 600 residents.

The vision behind the precinct is to create a community where people can make lasting connections with their neighbours, live a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the convenience of living in a 20-minute neighbourhood surrounded by panoramic mountain vistas and verdant greenery.

By carefully planning the balance between personal and public space and encouraging the enjoyment of both those connected areas, our neighbourhood design was about inspiring people to live a better life.

Dan Marsic, Design Director Frasers Property Australia

The homes

The spacious family homes raise the bar when it comes to contemporary living, with considered living areas and seamless open-plan flow to the private backyards, decks and balconies.

Each kitchen boasts high-quality stainless steel fixtures and fittings.

Maximised cupboard space is perfect for storing small appliances, while the extended depth of benchtops allows for a more spacious preparation station.

The neutral tonal palette provides residents with the flexibility to customise their home to their style to match their own furniture and artwork.

The owners corporation

Looking after the shared spaces within the Valley Park community is The Knight Alliance.

The experienced owners corporation company will maintain and improve the grounds of the precinct, which should in-turn protect the investments of buyers within the community.

Our experience helps us deliver the kind of services everyone deserves. The owners corporation’s primary function is to manage a well-presented place that everyone is proud of.

Rob Evans, The Knight Alliance, Owners Corporation Provider

The location

The layout of the precinct fosters interaction among community members, with easy navigation of the on-site amenities.

Pathways connect every house to the recreation parks, the local shops, bus stops and the local school.

The broader community have been integral in the creation of Valley Park, which now features 500 hand painted tiles created by the children of Valley Park Primary School.

There are more than ten schools and colleges in the area, many of which are within walking distance.

A range of fitness and recreation facilities are also nearby, including pools, a gymnasium, indoor sports courts and football, tennis and cricket grounds.

There are also over 40 weekly group fitness classes that residents are welcome to join. Walking and cycling trails link Broadmeadows, Valley Park and the Moonee Ponds Creek Trail.

The close public transport makes navigating the area a breeze, with local bus services along Dimboola Road and Erinbank Cresent, as well as trains nearby which will take residents directly to Southern Cross Station.

Major freeways provide fast access to both the airport and Melbourne CBD.

In the area:

Broadmeadows Shopping Centre (5 mins drive*)

Hoyts Cinema (5 mins drive*)

Kangan Institute TAFE (5 mins drive*)

DFO Essendon (12 mins drive*)

Tullamarine Airport (12 mins*)

Valley Park townhouses are priced from $555,000 and are selling now. For more information, reach out to a sales agent via Urban.com.au today.