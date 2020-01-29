What’s that? Yes, you heard right. Free hearing tests up for grabs

With approximately one in seven Australians affected by hearing loss*, it’s no surprise your hearing needs are different to your neighbours.

That’s why it pays to shop around.

Hearing aids aren’t cheap, so you want to ensure you’re making the best decision for your needs and lifestyle.

But if you’re not sure where to start, Hearing Aid Comparison takes the time and hassle out of shopping around on your own.

Here’s How You Do It:

Step 1: Select your state below.

Step 2: After answering a few questions, you will have the opportunity to compare hearing aids in your area and could be eligible for significant savings.

Hearing aids are not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Luckily, Hearing Aid Comparison connects you with a trusted audiologist for a free hearing check to put your mind at ease.

If you find that you’re in need of a hearing aid, your audiologist can introduce you to a number of high-tech options that are smaller and less conspicuous than ever before.

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a hearing aid is your lifestyle.

Basic hearing aids are great for simple use at home listening to the radio or watching TV.

However, if you live an active lifestyle and often struggle hearing in loud cafes and restaurants, you may require a more advanced hearing aid.

In addition to your lifestyle, there are a variety of hearing aid styles: CIC (completely in the canal), ITC (in the canal), ITE (in the ear), BTE (behind the ear), and RIC (receiver in the canal).

Depending on your requirements, it’s also important to feel comfortable and confident when wearing your hearing aid.

Another factor to consider is digital add-ons.

Modern-day hearing aids use wireless technology compatible with smartphones and other devices.

This enables both hearing aids to operate together, providing one complete sound system.

It also provides the opportunity to connect to an external microphone to improve speech signal from a speaker.

Best of all, they’re easy and convenient to use.

There are lots of factors to consider before purchasing your own hearing aid.

Unfortunately, many people often postpone the purchase over concerns about the cost.

The truth is, there is a variety of hearing aids out there, with one sure to suit your needs and budget.

Even more importantly, hearing impacts our quality of life in multiple ways, and your hearing health should never be compromised.

If you’re constantly wondering if you heard correctly, or are self-conscious about your hearing, don’t hesitate to put your health first.

Let us help you find a hearing clinic in your area for a free test, so you can start enjoying better quality of life today.

Get Started Now:

Step 1: Select your state below.

Step 2: Answer a few questions to book in a free hearing test in your area and compare hearing aids.

*Hearing Care Industry Association – http://www.hcia.com.au/hcia-wp/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Social-and-Economic-Cost-of-Hearing-Health-in-Australia_June-2017.pdf

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.