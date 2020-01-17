Redefined luxury in Melbourne’s inner-east set to draw discerning property seekers to Mont Albert

Mont Albert Place is the exciting new project by INQ Developments, who aim to deliver a new generation of luxury living in Melbourne’s thriving suburb of Mont Albert.

Ultra-spacious living areas and carefully considered design will set this development at a world-standard, not to mention the handy location of living within five minutes walking distance to many great amenities.

Mont Albert Place will feature a selection of apartments, penthouses and townhouses, to give buyers the flexibility to choose a home configuration that best meets their needs and requirements.

With architectural design led by Clarke Hopkins Clarke, Mont Albert Place boasts the firm’s signature human-centric design approach, with generous, light-filled rooms; with a focus on using high-quality materials. The considered design seamlessly blends into the surrounding landscape with classic brickwork, natural timber detailing and verdant greening.

Interior designer, Amanda Thomas, of Thomas & Vogler, has created the vision for each interior with a palette of natural materials. The design scheme focuses on clean lines and distinctive textures, giving residents the freedom to bring their furniture and personal style to their new home.

The grounds have been meticulously curated by landscape architect Matthew McFall of Memla Landscape Architects, who has placed a focus on creating harmonious sanctuaries for residents, as well as creating significant curb appeal with ground-level gardens and flourishing verges.

The Apartments + Penthouses

Mont Albert Place residences offer so much more than traditional cookie-cutter apartment design. Each curated interior has a new standard of modern indulgence at the forefront of design. From the sheer silk carpet underfoot to the entertainer’s sized kitchens, with no expense spared to create luxurious future-focused homes.

The Townhouses

With only six townhouses available within the entire development, these homes are the epitome of luxury. Each multi-level property features exquisite designer finishes throughout, a private lift, generous walk-in wardrobes, and master suites equipped with a personal study. The homes are masterfully designed to be the ultimate retreat for occupants, with gardens shrouded with mature trees and balconies set-back from the road, for residents to enjoy breathtaking views of the city and beyond.

The lifestyle + location

As one of Melbourne’s most sought after neighbourhoods, the suburb of Mont Albert presents continuous growth and maintains a strong reputation due to its exceptional convenience.

Only a stone’s throw from Melbourne CBD, residents will also enjoy exploring their five-minute neighbourhood by foot. With eateries, Whitehorse Village and the famous Cantina Central within walking distance, Mont Albert Place will be popular among buyers seeking out the best of suburban living.

Interested to learn more about Mont Albert Place? Reach out to the sales agent today for your chance to call Mont Albert home.