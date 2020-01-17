Luxury homes inspired by the work of photographer Slim Aarons bring a slice of Palm Springs to Cannon Hill

American lifestyle photographer, Slim Aarons, epitomised the glamour and lavish lives lived by celebrities and socialites in Palm Springs and immortalised these moments in colourful photographs.

Brisbane property developer Azure will be bringing the essence of Slim Aarons’ work to their latest luxury residential development, Cornelia Edition, slated for completion by May 2020.

The exclusive Cannon Hill development will feature just 31 four-bedroom luxury residences, priced from only $895,000.

The residences

Cornelia Edition residences are north facing and beautifully lit, with spacious open plan layouts and sophisticated modern details.

A selection of homes also overlook Cannon Hill’s renown golf course, and with no side setback restrictions, these properties will offer a wider frontage to capture the panoramic views of the beautifully landscaped green.

Within the gated community is an exceptional resort-style pool with lavish loungers reflecting the scenes depicted in Slim Aarons’ iconic photographs.

Residents will also have access to a communal pavilion, complete with cooking and dining facilities, as well as an expansive outdoor lounge and leisure area.

The location

Cornelia Edition is situated on an elevated north-easterly location and is surrounded by 90 hectares of landscaped parkland.

Located 10km from Brisbane CBD, Cornelia Edition is also a stone’s throw to excellent local amenities, including Westfield in Carbondale and the thriving dining and shopping precinct of Oxford Street in Bulimba. For residents looking to make use of the great public transport on offer, the Cannon Hill train station and bus route on Creek Road is less than 3 kilometres away, while the Gateway Motorway onramp is just minutes from Cornelia Edition.

About Azure Development

Azure broke into the property industry over two decades ago with the creation of a luxury single detached dwelling. Since then, the experienced team has gone on to develop many stand-out projects across the state, including Keona Edition (McDowall), Palm Beach Houses (Palm Beach), The Alton Edition (Richlands), The Emerson Edition (Cannon Hill) and Topia Edition (Ormiston).

With a passion for creating distinct communities that embody timeless design, Azure’s collection of ‘Edition’ townhouses was born.

“At the core of our philosophy is our focus on creating a unique and enhanced lifestyle; a place where we all ‘aspire to be’”

– Azure Property

For more information about Cornelia Edition, reach out to the team at Urban today.