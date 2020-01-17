Homes with history: Footscray’s latest luxury apartment addition pays homage to the historic Kinnears Ropeworks

Situated in the heart of Footscray, Live City is a brand new residential development built on a strong foundation of history and culture. The one-of-a-kind urban precinct will honour the iconic site’s 100-year-old Kinnears Ropeworks building, by tastefully preserving and amalgamating the existing building’s unique structure. In 2002 the site was nominated to the Victorian Heritage Register by the National Trust of Australia, so it was an important decision for the developer R&F Property to retain the building’s cultural significance within the Footscray area.

Live City architect Elenberg Fraser, has retained and repurposed many elements of the Kinnears building, from the classic exposed brickwork and steel trusses to the organic materials used throughout the interiors. The choice of natural materials provides a reference to what George Kinnears & Sons were famous for manufacturing: rope, yarn, twine, canvas, carpet, linen, cordage, jute and flax.

Discerning buyers looking for a new apartment with a distinct point of difference will notice that Live City’s residential offering is unique with an emphasis on luxury and quality. Each residence has been designed to capture the best angles for exceptional views and natural light.

The apartments

The interiors are sophisticated and modern, with understated wall kitchens providing ample space for entertaining, dining and relaxing. Floor-to-ceiling joinery grants residents unparalleled outlooks from each room and encourages plenty of natural light to fill each living area. Live City boasts the ease of luxury within every aspect of design, including discrete internal cavity sliding doors, elegant walk-in showers, spacious open-plan layouts; and integrated built-in storage and appliances.

The amenities

Residents are welcomed home into a serene lobby, which aims to provide a place of calming respite as residents shift from the busy outside world to their tranquil home. The space features a cool tonal palette of silver and grey, with soft vertical greenery, cylindrical pillars and a fluid steel chandelier.

Crowning the upper podium is a decadent sky garden, which features a communal bar and lounge area, sheltered by a grand canopy and bifold doors which open out onto a stunning rooftop terrace. The elevated lounge offers an uninterrupted panorama across the city, with enough space for residents to enjoy the space in quiet, or entertain a group of friends for an alfresco dinner party.

The location

Footscray is always brimming with life, giving residents plenty of amenities, recreation and parklands to explore.

Enjoy the modern convenience of thriving cafes within walking distance from your Live City home, or stock up on fresh produce at the Footscray Markets (open Tuesday through to Saturday). With world-class transport at your doorstep, navigating the city will be a breeze. For buyers who are looking for a 20-minute neighbourhood, the proximity of Highpoint Shopping Centre with over 500 specialty stores (including designer fashion, homeware and popular lifestyle brands) will mean you have little need to venture into the CBD for your shopping needs.

Live City is selling now with apartments from just $362,000. Reach out to a sales agent via Urban today to find out more about Live City Footscray.