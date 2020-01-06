What is sensorineural hearing loss?

This is the most common types of hearing loss, those with this condition have had some damage or deterioration of their cochlea or auditory nerve.

These two structures are both in the inner ear. The cochlea is snail-shaped and contains three chambers that are all filled with fluid. These are able to translate sound wave vibrations into electrical information that is then sent to the auditory nerve.

That, in turn, transmits the information to the brain. Sensorineural hearing loss can be present from birth but others acquire it.

What are the symptoms of sensorineural hearing loss?

Not everyone has the same symptoms, but you may experience some of them, including:

Asking people to repeat themselves

Difficulty hearing in noisy areas, where there is background noise and following conversation when two or more people are talking

More problems hearing speech and other sounds

Trouble telling high-pitched noises such as “s” and “th”

You think other people’s voices sound muffled

Turning TV or radio volume up

You experience a ringing, buzzing, hissing or roaring sound in the ears – this could be associated with Tinnitus

Withdrawing from conversation or social situations.

What causes acquired sensorineural hearing loss?

The ageing process can be responsible for this condition, as can the following conditions:

Congenital hearing loss

Infections such as measles, mumps, scarlet fever and meningitis

Meniere’s

Injuries to the head

Excessive noise or exposure to loud sounds that last a long time

Adverse reactions to certain medications

Genetics

Sometimes the cause is unknown.

How is sensorineural hearing loss treated?

A visit to your local Audika clinician will aid you to find out more about your hearings and if you have a hearing loss.

There is no cure for sensorineural hearing loss, but many people hear better using hearing aids, telephone amplifiers and other assistive devices.

Some people may benefit from a cochlear implant of their hearing loss is moderate to profound. This is undertaken by surgically implanting an electrode into the inner ear and can restore sound awareness and help with speech understanding. Please ask your Audika clinician to find out more about this.

If you are over the age of 26 and have noticed you or your partner experience hearing difficulties, click here or call 1800 592 245 to book your hearing check at local Audika clinic.