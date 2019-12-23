Buyers are opting for low maintenance luxury living at lauded Kew address

Beulah International’s latest luxury development in Melbourne’s north-eastern suburb of Kew has been gaining popularity among residents in neighbouring suburbs due to its appealing offer of low-maintenance, luxury living.

The Grounds of Kew is comprised of 20 two, three & four bedroom palatial homes, providing the many downsizing home-seekers within Kew and surrounding suburbs, the perfect residential option within their desired neighbourhood.

“It was important to cater to people that wanted to stay within the suburb they know and love but without the upkeep.”

Adelene Teh, Beulah International Director

Inspired by Sackville Ward mansions and Federation Architecture, The Grounds of Kew maintains the luxurious grandiose without posing the same maintenance and upkeep requirements of the traditional mansions. Instead, residents can spend their time hosting dinner parties in their expansive open plan living areas or practice their swing in their own private outdoor putting green.

Beulah International Director Adelene Teh also commented that architect, Fender Katsalidis truly understood the resident’s needs, which helped to deliver such a tailored development.

“Fender Katsalidis has an amazing understanding of how individuals like to live and always ensure the spaces are designed efficiently and respond to the residents’ needs. Their philosophy is underpinned by innovation through collaboration and that was something that really evident working alongside them on this project.”

The development is just four levels high, and set back from the public domain, giving residents the chance to create their own tranquil oasis, while living among a community of like-minded individuals.

Standing proudly on the corner site of Cotham Road and Bradford Avenue, The Grounds of Kew’s façade is adorned with gilted detailing, delicately draped greenery, and mature trees providing shelter and privacy.

The residences

Living areas feature soft timber floorboards, waterfall edged marble islands and wall-panel joinery giving each home a remarkable sense of space and opulence. Attention to detail is evident in the finest of nuances, including recessed drapes, fluted glass, tasteful bronze accents and illuminated dressing tables within each walk-in wardrobe.

The location

Just a stone’s throw from Alexandra Gardens, Victoria Park and Macleay Park, residents will be spoilt for choice with some of the state’s best parks within walking distance. Residents can enjoy alfresco dinners in summer and weekend walks amongst nature. Also within walking distance are some of the area’s leading schools, including Genazzano FCJ College, Carey Baptist Grammar School and Methodist Ladies’ College. The commute to the CBD is a breeze with instant access to train, tram, bus and freeway networks within close proximity to The Grounds of Kew.