Escala NewQuay sets a new standard of modern city living

Escala NewQuay is the highly anticipated addition to Melbourne’s Docklands – with a selection of lofts, apartments and ‘SOHO’s’ on offer, the development raises the bar of modern city living with innovative design, quality building and a focus on community living.

The development delivered by MAB Corporation is one of the first projects in Melbourne to take on board the Victorian Government’s Better Apartments Design Standards. Meeting the criteria, means apartments have liveability at the forefront of design, meaning more spacious, light-filled interiors. A staggering 75% of the 173 residences have already sold, with buyers drawn in by the developer’s commitment to quality, and unique residential offering.

Escala Newquay lofts, apartments and SOHO’s

Designed by Six Degrees Architects, the development is made up of one, two- and three-bedroom configurations, with a range of apartments, lofts and SOHO’s (home offices).

Lofts

Lofts are split level 1 & 2 bedroom homes with a mezzanine floor. The lofts feature expansive double-height living areas, for opulent city-living.

Apartments

Apartments are available in spacious 3 & 4 bedroom configurations, providing buyers with the option of spacious inner-city apartment living. These homes boast luxurious floor-to-ceiling joinery and boast stunning city views.

SOHO

SOHO is a ground-floor residence with a street-frontage, giving buyers the flexibility to create the perfect home office in the heart of Melbourne’s thriving NewQuay.

Amenities

Available to residents is a long list of luxury on-site amenities, which include an indoor heated swimming pool and spa which is surrounded by garden views and bluestone tiles. There is also a fully-equipped gymnasium, open-air piazza, barbeque area, and a light-filled library with double height windows with a garden outlook.

The location

Escala NewQuay is within walking distance to the brand-new District Docklands shopping precinct. Residents can enjoy perusing the open-air shops, catch a movie at the brand new HOYTS cinema, or pick up some fresh produce at THE MARKET which will feature meat purveyors, bakery treats, delicatessen, coffee roasters and 25 specialty retailers. Residents will also be able to access the free City Circle tram and the Capital City Bike Trail which are located right on Escala NewQuay’s doorstep. The development is also walking distance to Marvel Stadium, Flagstaff Gardens and Library at the Dock. For those who travel a lot, your trip will be made even more seamless with access to the convenient Skybus Airport Shuttle which picks up NewQuay residents from its District Docklands stop every 30 minutes.

Also within the area will be the brand new Docklands Primary School with Giraffe Early Learning Centre, scheduled to open soon.

Homes start at $609,000 with an anticipated development completion of 2021. Want to secure your own Escala NewQuay home? Reach out to the sales agent today.