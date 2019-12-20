90% Sold: Melbourne Quarter wins buyer demand thanks to biophilic design

Melbourne Quarter continues to receive strong buyer interest for its luxury sky homes, with buyers claiming 90% of properties released to market within the first sales phase. These sales statistics could indicate an equally strong demand for human-centric design in today’s built environment. Biophilic design is essentially the creation of living spaces which enhance the quality of wellness of the building’s occupants through the use of nature, sensitive to the needs and requirements of residents/workers and an environmentally conscious approach to design.

Developer Lendlease has dedicated more than half of the Melbourne Quarter mixed-use precinct to green open space, with a vast majority available to be enjoyed by the public, including an elevated Sky Park, the first of its kind to be available for public use. The goal was to blur the lines between built form and nature, which has been masterfully achieved by the talented landscape design team at Aspect Oculus.

Aspect Oculus have thoughtfully curated multiple green spaces, with stand-out features including:

Verdant green open spaces for public use

Integrated nature within each building’s façade using trellis to create vertical planting

All 40 storeys also feature large planter boxes, allowing residents to plant gardens

The apartments

For sale is a range of one, two and three-bedroom contemporary homes, which feature a timeless, minimalist design and spacious living areas. Residents will love the floor-to-ceiling joinery, boasting expansive views of the CBD and beyond, as well as the world-class on-site amenity. Residents will be able to enjoy the use of Melbourne Quarter’s resort-style swimming pool, gymnasium, library, cinema, and more at the three-level luxury lifestyle centre, Club MQ.

The location

Situated across the road from Southern Cross station and bordering Collins and Flinders Streets, Melbourne Quarter is great for those looking for walkable convenience. With an outstanding walk score of 99% and a transit score of 100%, the development’s near-perfect rating is a considerable value-add. Also, its appointment among a thriving hub of progressive development could be another indication of a sound investment.

Deals on offer

Despite the competitive nature of this development, Lendlease has chosen to further entice buyers with a range of added financial benefits.

These include: