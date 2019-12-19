Botany’s newest addition: discover Montrose Townhomes

An exciting new boutique townhome development is currently underway in Sydney’s bayside area of Botany. Comprising of 16 townhomes, Montrose is a highly-coveted collection of residences that span three levels, with each home featuring three spacious bedrooms, and a luxurious integrated outdoor spa.

The townhouses

Designed by Antoniades Architects, the development seamless blends with the lush garden surrounds of the area, with each home offering modern luxury living at its finest.

Each townhouse will span two levels with both reaching vast ceiling heights of 3.1 metres, welcoming an abundance of natural light and airflow into each room.

The townhouse kitchens are complete with the latest fixtures and fittings including top-of-the-range Miele appliances, Caesarstone benchtops and splashbacks, double sink with a Gooseneck mixer and elegant pendant lighting. The open plan layout cohesively unites the kitchen, dining and living spaces to create a central hub perfect for socialising, sharing meals and relaxing.

Each home has been designed using a range of monochromatic hues and complemented with European oak veneer flooring, and 100% wool carpets all bedrooms. Montrose’s bathrooms include luxurious freestanding baths, expansive double vanities with soft close drawers, discrete heated towel rails and large modern ceramic tiles.

The location

Situated in the heart of Botany and surrounded by leafy streetscapes, Montrose is within walking distance to public transport, parks and cafes, and only a short drive to the airport, Westfield Eastgardens and some of Sydney’s best beaches.

Priced from $1,800,000 and slated for completion by July 2021 – these luxury homes deliver next-level luxury to buyers looking for a home to move into within the next couple of years and offering a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle. For an exclusive tour of the display suite, reach out to the sales agent today.