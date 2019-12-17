Year-round holiday living: Paragon’s amenities rival the world’s top luxury hotel facilities

Situated in the heart of Melbourne’s thriving city, Paragon by Beulah International offers two levels of resort-style amenity, which rival some of the world’s most luxurious hotel facilities.

Residents can indulge in the tranquillity of restful and regenerative health spas, take a refreshing swim in the sunlit lap pool or enjoy a good book in the on-site library.

Recently, Urban has observed a growing trend among buyers seeking luxury amenity offerings, with features such as an on-site movie theatre becoming the norm.

This market demand has led developers such as Beulah International to focus on delivering a greater variety of amenities within their developments.

Paragon’s amenities include the following:

15-metre lap pool

Landscaped green spaces

Residents lounge

Communal dining area

Library

Movie theatre

Spa and gymnasium

In addition to the luxurious resort-style facilities, Paragon’s apartments are both stylish and practical.

Each room is generous in size, with floor-to-ceiling windows boasting expansive vistas from every angle.

Designed by the world-class team at Fender Katsalidis Architects, homes are crafted with a future-focused approach and impeccable attention to detail.

The configurations on offer include one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all of which are opulent and indulgent in design.

The configuration of Paragon’s floorplates is limited to four and six residences per floor, maximising each property’s access to natural light and stunning city views.

Located in the heart of Melbourne CBD, Paragon is perfect for buyers looking to live at the epicentre of major retail outlets, some of the country’s top universities, world-class public transport and walking distance to beautiful parklands.

Within walking distance from Paragon: