Breaking news: health insurance rates to increase at nearly twice the rate of inflation in 2020

From 1st April 2020, health insurance premiums are set to rise on average by 2.92%—nearly double the rate of inflation*.

Families will cough up an extra $1.99 per week, while singles will see an increase of 68 cents.**

This might not sound like a lot, but it adds up to over $100 for families per year. And we can’t help but ask: why are those preparing intelligently for their future paying disproportionately more for cover?

Award-winning comparison service, Health Insurance Comparison, knows that fair premiums start with smart shopping.

Let their friendly advisers do the heavy lifting for you—they’ll find the best-value quotes for your needs from a panel of leading health funds.

Get fairer premiums, now:

Step 1: Select your current life stage below.

Step 2: Once you select your preferred coverage options, you will have the opportunity to compare quotes from multiple health funds.

“…I encourage consumers to shop around to get the best deal for themselves and their families.”

Every dollar matters, and staying stagnant is often more damaging for your wallet than making a move.

You might be wondering how switching policies works or whether it’s worth your time.

Maybe you’re worried about re-serving waiting periods and leaving your family in the dark, without health cover, at a crucial time.

We get it.

Health Insurance Comparison deals with parents and families every day, with the same concerns. But, contrary to popular belief:

There’s no need to re-serve waiting periods when switching to an equal or lower level of health cover

You’ll only serve waiting periods on new services added to your policy or any higher benefits for existing services

Switching health funds is free with Health Insurance Comparison and takes only a few minutes

Your adviser will deal with the policy transfer process from start to finish and help with paperwork

If you have any questions about your policy, Health Insurance Comparison’s qualified advisers are available to help

“Work has already commenced on the next wave of improvements for private healthcare to continue to improve the affordability and value for consumers,” says Mr Hunt.

But when will we actually see premiums improve?

You decide.

Get Started Now:

Step 1: Select your state below .

Step 2: After answering a few questions, you will have the opportunity to compare quotes in your area and could be eligible for significant savings.

Australia: We saved our average customer **$356.70* on their average annual premium!

*https://www.abs.gov.au/AUSSTATS/abs@.nsf/0/938DA570A34A8EDACA2568A900139350?Opendocument

**https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/government-unveils-lowest-health-insurance-premium-increase-in-19-years-20191207-p53hsu.html

***https://www.theguardian.com/business/grogonomics/2019/oct/31/still-no-inflation-to-speak-of-in-a-stagnant-australian-economy