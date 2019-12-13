Four ways to maintain your hearing

It is important to maintain good hearing and do what you can to reduce the risk of developing hearing loss later in life.

Here are four ways you can take action and minimise your chances of developing hearing loss now.

Avoid excessive noise

Whether you work in an environment where loud noises are common or are a concert buff, it is important to take care to minimise excessive noise. This can damage the delicate hair cells in your inner ear.

Use ear protectors

If you are going to be around loud sounds, make sure you wear ear muffs, ear plugs or other items that can protect your ears.

You can tell if a sound is too loud if you need to raise your voice in order to be heard by someone within an arm’s length away.

Keep an eye on the volume

Where you can control the noise, do keep the volume low on your TV, stereo and car radio.

This is also especially important if you are listening to a personal audio device as the earphones or earbuds are in a much closer proximity to your eardrum, which can further exacerbate any issues.

Quit smoking

Recent research has found that smoking is detrimental to many aspects of your health – including your hearing.

The nicotine can damage the cells in your inner ear and smoking may also restrict your blood vessels, inhibiting the amount of blood flowing to your ears, according to an article called Save Your Hearing published by Harvard University’s Health Department*.

Regular hearing checks

Even if you already have some hearing loss, it is important to take care of your residual hearing. This means talking to your clinician about your hearing and hearings aids if you have them.

