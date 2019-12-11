Talking menstruation is a taxing business

“Leaders bleed, period.” – Silvia Young

In 1986, Gloria Steinem, an American feminist and journalist, posited in a satirical essay “what would happen if suddenly, magically, men could menstruate, and women could not?

“Clearly menstruation would become an enviable, worthy masculine event. Surveys would show that men did better in sports and won more Olympic medals during their periods…”

That might be a sardonic observation, but Australian gender rights activists campaigned for almost two decades about the GST on feminine hygiene products, arguing it was discriminatory.

They eventually convinced state and federal governments, and it was announced in late 2018 that the tax would be removed from sanitary items. This took effect in January this year.

But was the tax simply about boosting state government coffers? The revenue from sanitary products made up just 0.5 per cent of GST collected each year – not significant in itself.

But these products were taxed because they had been categorised as ‘non-essential items’ – and not considered an area of healthcare. That’s despite sanitary products protecting women from physical health risks, including reproductive and urinary tract infections.

Feminine hygiene products are a vital ongoing healthcare investment for millions of women and young girls worldwide. In some developing countries, they even have the power to keep young girls in school, lower drop-out rates and reduce the risk of gender-based and sexual violence.

To support menstrual hygiene management and combat a lack of access to clean water and sanitation, World Vision operates the world’s largest privately funded rural water, sanitation and hygiene program.

But there is still much work to do.

Economic issues in many developing countries mean water and sanitation infrastructure falls into disrepair, directly affecting schools and the ability to provide girls and young women with safe, private toilets.

Insufficient water supplies, privacy and soap, and a lack of hygienic mechanisms for sanitary product disposal contribute to high rates of absenteeism in countries such as Ethiopia. There, where we know that, on average, 51 per cent of girls miss four days of school a month because of their periods.

That’s where World Vision’s WASH program makes a tangible difference. Focused on water, sanitation and hygiene for all people, WASH works to combat disease while providing education on hygiene best practices.

It affects entire communities and livelihoods, but it particularly supports girls and young women to manage their menstruation in a dignified and hygienic manner.

It’s time to break down the barriers and banish period shaming to the dark ages. Don’t you think?

