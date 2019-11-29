Time to have ‘the talk’ with your health insurer?

It’s not you, it’s them.

A romance always starts out hot.

But the honeymoon stage doesn’t last forever, particularly when it comes to you and your health fund. A recent study found that, on average, existing health insurance customers paid 34 per cent more than new customers. Further research reveals that loyal customers are often slapped with a “loyalty tax”, while new customers get enticed with special offers and even cheaper prices.

While your health insurer is courting new customers with the royal treatment, it could also be increasing your premiums over time. In fact, you might have seen a jump in the past year or two already. But is this fair? We don’t think so.

That’s why we’ve designed our comparison tool – which has won multiple awards for excellent customer service – to help you compare prices on the market from a panel of trusted health funds in Australia. Just think… how much could you be saving already?

Time to break up with your health insurer?

Step 1: Select your current life stage below.

Step 2: Once you select your preferred coverage options, you will have the opportunity to compare quotes from multiple health funds.

Nobody likes to think they’ve been replaced by a shiny new visitor. But you can’t bury your head in the sand forever. That 34 per cent price difference could potentially translate to hundreds of dollars.

Are you going to stand for this preferential treatment of another over you? Your loyalty should be rewarded, not punished.

Luckily, some companies are beginning to understand the value of retaining old customers. One health insurance provider has even launched a new customer loyalty program worth $20 million.

New policies and offerings are introduced with remarkable regularity. With the click of a button, you can find out whether there’s a potentially better health insurer out there for you…

If there is, once and for all, tell your current health insurer you’re finished!

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.