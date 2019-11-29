Thousands of Aussies ditch big energy companies for cheaper, local alternatives

Thousands saving up to $430 on energy costs – compare today!

Affordable energy continues to be a top concern for many seniors and cost-wary Aussie battlers, with most households feeling the pressure of rising energy costs for several years.

Recent changes to retailer pricing and advertising came into effect on July 1, 2019. These reforms had two main objectives:

Reduce the rising costs for standing offers – the default electricity plans for consumers who don’t compare and save with market offers. Improve consumers’ ability to compare prices and identify the best deals across all market offers, which are contracts that can include discounts, sign-up incentives, and more competitive rates.

For consumers, this means shopping around can bring significant savings, especially with smaller energy companies. That’s why last month alone over 40,000 Aussies have used ElectricityandGas.com.au to compare and save on their energy costs. With these changes, some Aussies are finding that their costs have fallen by as much as $430.

Compare Now:

Step 1: Select your State below.

Step 2: After answering a few questions, you will have the opportunity to compare quotes in your area and could be eligible for significant savings.

Customers who do shop around and compare should consider looking at smaller energy companies. A recent report by the ACCC found that smaller companies offer some of the best deals available.

Almost a million Aussies have already saved on their electricity bills. The ACCC suggests most people can get additional savings by shopping around and comparing market offers with smaller retailers.

If you’re not on a market offer energy plan, it’s likely that you might be paying the maximum a retailer can charge you for electricity. With these changes, there’s no reason to keep overpaying on your energy bill due to the “loyalty tax” a lot of Aussies face by not comparing services.

Last year almost 400,000 Aussies chose ElectricityandGas.com.au to help compare, switch and save. Now it’s your turn – your savings are only a few clicks away.

Get Started Now:

Step 1: Select your state below.

Step 2: After answering a few questions, you will have the opportunity to compare quotes in your area and could be eligible for significant savings.

[1] ACCC, https://www.accc.gov.au/system/files/Inquiry%20into%20the%20National%20Electricity%20Market%20report%20-%20August%202019.pdf

[2] According to average customer data provided by Thought World in May 2018. Figure based on previous customer data and could change on a customer to customer basis.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as financial advice.