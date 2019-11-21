Frequently asked questions about hearing loss

There are many questions and queries that are asked in relation to hearing loss and hearing aids. If you haven’t yet, check out some of the most commonly asked questions we receive about hearing aids in particular. If you have something you’d like to ask a Clinician, trust us, you’re not the only one to wonder! Of course, it’s natural that you may have just as many questions about hearing loss, if not more. Here are a few that we get quite a lot:

Is all hearing loss the same?

Just like how our eyesight can differ, so can our ears. When we start to lose our hearing, it’s not necessarily in the same way as your parents or friends, as everyone’s hearing is different.

Is there a cure for sensorineural hearing loss yet?

Scientists are constantly finding new advancements, getting closer to a possible cure with each discovery, but whether or not there is a cure, you may be able to prolong your hearing is through preventative measures.

How do I know if I have hearing loss?

Many times, the signs that you may have hearing loss aren’t evident until they pose a problem with day-to-day living. Often, it’ll be your family members and friends that realise first, because you’re constantly listening at a volume that they consider is too loud or asking them to repeat themselves.

In the first instances of your family pointing it out, it can be hard to accept that you may have a problem with your hearing. You may think you hear completely fine, but the best way to make sure your hearing is okay is through a hearing test. The good news is, it’s non-invasive and painless. Simply click here to book your appointment with us.

If I have hearing loss, do I need to wear a hearing aid?

It’s likely that you may need a hearing aid fitted, but only a Clinician can assess your individual circumstance and make a recommend for you.

There is no obligation to get a hearing aid equipped when you come in for a test – the decision ultimately lies with you. However, we do recommend hearing aids for many people as it can help enhance your quality of life.

If you’re over the age of 26, click here to book your free hearing check at a local Audika clinic today.