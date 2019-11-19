Refresh your home for summer with these simple ideas

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, it’s time to pack up your woollens, put away your boots and get ready for summer! It’s also a great opportunity to revitalise your home to give it a bright and vibrant feel. Refreshing your home doesn’t need to break the bank either with these simple ideas to bring your home out of hibernation and into a summery sensation.

Step 1: Spruce Up your Bedroom with New Bed Linen

You can say goodbye to tossing and turning during the summer months, especially with some new bed linen. Pack away your flannelette and polyester bed linen for next winter. Natural fabrics like cotton breathe better, a much-needed quality during the summer months.

In summer, it’s time to move away from dark colours. Think fresh summer colours, bright florals and vibrant patterns to brighten up your bedroom. For a coastal inspired summer feel, choose blue, green or white bed linen. The finishing touch for your bedroom is to get a summer inspired coverlet. From calm whites and nautical inspired patterns, to bright patterns and pretty flowers. It is a simple way to refresh your bedroom for summer.

Step 2: Update Your Space with Modern Curtains and Blinds

It’s easy to transform the look of a room by changing your curtains and blinds. Add a touch of summer to your home with fresh white blinds that still allow natural light to filter through, bamboo roll up blinds for that modern Scandinavian look, or our favourite, neutral sun out blinds.

Sunout roller blinds will keep that harsh summer sun out, protect the family from glare and even protect the furniture from fading. They also help keep the warmth in when winter rolls back around so they’re perfect for year round functionality.

Step 3: Style Your Home with Refreshing Decor

Updating your home decor is an affordable way to add some summer personality to your home. From bright ceramic planters along your kitchen window to fragrant diffusers and stylish beach inspired ornaments on your hallway table. Affordable home decorating items make it easy to refresh your home’s décor. In your lounge room, store your winter cushions and replace them with new summer inspired cushions. The fresh pops of summer colours can continue to your dining room by simply changing your dining chair covers, adding a vibrant new tablecloth or even updating your table accessories like placemats and coasters.. You should also consider some coloured glass mosaic and ceramic vases, which are perfect for summer flower displays.

Step 4: Create a peaceful and refreshing outdoor area

Summer is the perfect time to entertain outside with family and friends. Make your outdoor living area an extension of your home. Creating a tranquil outdoor area is affordable with some simple coloured lights, beanbags and lanterns as well as outdoor rugs and cushions. With a few simple touches, your home will be the destination of choice for BBQ’s and get togethers on those balmy nights.

Help your home shed those winter blues and get it ready to enjoy long lazy days and summertime entertaining with those closest to you.