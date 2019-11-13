How to tell if your hearing is going … and what you can do about it

Saying “pardon” more than you’d like? Here’s what to do…

Losing your hearing might be scary, but it’s not at all uncommon. According to the Australian Network on Disability, hearing loss affects one in six Australians*, and that number is expected to grow.

The good news? Hearing aid providers are taking this on board, and starting to offer better quality hearing aid services and products. But still, there are plenty of devices on the market and no one-size-fits-hearing aid. How do you know which one will suit you best?

Let’s take a moment to consider the state of your (or a loved one’s) hearing.

After all, temporary hearing loss can indicate something as trivial as a minor ear infection, or recovery after a loud music event.

But if it persists, it could be a sign of long-term hearing loss.

Have you experienced any of the following signs?

Can’t hear others speaking to you in noisy places

Find it difficult to understand what people are saying

Struggle to follow conversations with friends

Often ask others to repeat themselves

Hear a constant buzzing or ringing in your ears (tinnitus)

Are more startled by loud noises than you used to be

Frequently miss your phone or doorbell ringing

Need to play the TV or radio louder than other people

Feel like sounds are muffled or that others are mumbling

Hearing loss can be frustrating. But there are steps you can take to drastically improve your quality of life.

Depending on the cause of your hearing loss, you may simply need an aid to help you get back to your former hearing ability.

Better hearing can enhance the sound of music, make social situations easier, and generally improve day-to-day tasks and interactions that became bothersome.

And don’t worry – hearing aids aren’t the clunky eyesores they used to be. Some of them are practically invisible, and have become far simpler to operate.

And while choice is a great thing, deciding which hearing aid to go with can be overwhelming.

