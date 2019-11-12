Digital technology transforming safety training for construction workers

There is no denying that safety training for all construction industry workers is an area that needs tidying up.

It’s true that health and safety guidelines have evolved, and most workplaces have moved on from safety training consisting of a verbal overview and some laminated handouts, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

Lives are too important to risk with inadequate guidance. Businesses, trainers, manufacturers and equipment hire centres all have a role in combining active learning with digital technology to transform safety training outcomes.

Even occupations and workplaces that don’t involve obvious risks or hazards become dangerous in a crisis or emergency.

Every worker should arm themselves with first aid training as a basic foundation, and build on the knowledge with workplace-specific safety skills. You will keep yourself and others safe, and can fast-track your career.

Here are a few construction industry areas where virtual reality, augmented reality and simulation-based training methods are using digital technology to transform safety training for workers.

Electrical safety is improved dramatically with simulation-based training.

Accredited training organisations use actors, props, real emergency equipment and simulated life-threatening scenarios for an immersive training experience.

Digital technology provides a realistic backdrop for assessing training performance, workplace productivity and working safely with high-voltage and low-voltage (household) electricity.

Working at heights safety and training has benefited hugely from digital technology. Manufacturers apply digital planning and design for elevated work platforms, lifts and booms, and ‘working at heights’ courses are the accredited foundation for commencing work where elevated tasks are the norm.

Digital technology is making construction safer for everyone involved, and when danger is a daily reality workers are the big winners.

Confined space work is dangerous, often dirty and, for some of us, way too claustrophobic. However, the dangers are mostly mitigated thanks to digital technology and the ability to take on the spot readings and analyse dangerous gases and oxygen levels.

Confined space training performed by industry experts in a safe simulation-based approach provides confidence, delivers deeper learning outcomes, and empowers workers with the capability to step in and assist if an emergency arises.

Risk assessments are being approached in an entirely different way, thanks to digital technology. The enormous body of knowledge in building methods, materials and machinery is easily collated, catalogued and configured for digital testing, assessment and training purposes.

Virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D visualisation and other techniques are employed by progressive industries.

The products we use, our occupation, the homes we live in and the safety training we undertake is all optimised by digital technology that is changing the face of the construction industry.