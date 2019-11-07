Central Equity brings the next generation of apartments to Melbourne’s Southbank

After 30 years in the development industry, Central Equity has consistently delivered apartments that feel like true city homes. Their latest development to-date – FOCUS in Melbourne’s Southbank, provides an impeccable standard of city living, with spacious designs and acoustic engineering to make each apartment supremely liveable.

“Our latest designs have 2.7m high ceilings and full-height windows, letting in natural light, and importantly all those windows are double glazed, which means better energy efficiency, lower energy bills and better acoustic properties – and acoustics are very important.”

Ian Carkeek, General Manager – Product Design, Central Equity

FOCUS Melbourne also provides added comfort for residents by opting for opeanble windows, which aids in invigorating natural airflow throughout the apartment. Airflow is also complimented by the state-of-the-art reverse cycle air conditioning system in each home.

Buyers will also be invited to customise their apartments with over 20+ innovative floorplans and a range of colour schemes to choose from. All apartment kitchens feature premium Miele stainless steel appliances, high-quality German tapware, soft-close cabinetry, innovative storage spaces and externally ducted rangehoods.

For buyers looking for exceptional amenity, FOCUS Melbourne residents will enjoy the use of a 17-seat luxury movie theatre; an expansive barbeque and social dining area; as well as lifestyle facilities including a pool, gymnasium and sauna. For added convenience, an in-house concierge will be available to accommodate requests 24/7 – from accepting deliveries to making restaurant reservations.

Situated in the heart of Melbourne’s Arts Precinct, residents will be able to enjoy exploring the city by foot, with theatres, the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), music venues, 5-star restaurants and Universities within walking distance.

Construction commencing soon – qualifying owner-occupiers should act now to save between $20,000 to $52,000 in Government Stamp Duty.

