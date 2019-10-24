Does your health insurance need a spring clean?

When was the last time you checked over your health insurance policy?

Too many Australians are paying for cover they don’t actually use. Or worse, when it comes to claiming, finding out they aren’t covered for that particular service. Ouch. That’s why it is so important to ensure you’re paying for what you need—nothing more, nothing less.

Spring is the perfect time to clean up your policy. But with so many health funds and cover types out there, where exactly do you start? Health Insurance Comparison connects Australians to their most suitable policy matches in a matter of minutes, everyday. The Melbourne-based service has won multiple Word of Mouth awards for excellent customer service 7 years in a row. Check out their comparison tool today for your most efficient financial spring clean yet!

HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au is shaking up the health insurance industry.

“For many Aussies, they are paying exorbitantly high premiums for cover they will never use. For example, many couples with children who have left the nest are still paying for Family Cover with pregnancy,” says a Health Insurance Comparison spokesperson.

That’s why it’s so important to constantly update and shop around to find a policy that you’ll actually use.

While the service takes the hassle out of researching and switching health cover, the biggest benefit you’ll receive are the dollar savings. Since launching HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au, more than 20,000 Australian’s have jumped on board and saved on average $375.44 on their yearly premium last March.

How do they do it? HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au searches its extensive database based on the details you provide to tailor the search filters. Once the search is complete, they’ll walk you through what they find and match you with the best-value quotes from a panel of trusted Australian health funds. This gives you the power to make an informed choice, because we know how hard it can be to shop for health insurance.

So, if you find yourself wondering: am I covered for dental? What about optical? Am I paying too much for what I’m actually using? Stop questioning and spring some life into your health insurance now.

