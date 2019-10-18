Did you hear that? The top hearing loss myths, debunked

Listen up – it’s time to face the facts. Hearing loss is more common than you think – it actually affects one in seven Australians around the country*. Instead of listening to old wives tales and myths, the team at Audika wants to clear up any misconceptions surrounding hearing loss. The more educated a nation, the more we all understand how to better protect our hearing.

It’s time to debunk hearing myths.

Myth: Only older people need to worry about hearing loss.

Fact: Although 50 – 60 per cent of people in Australia aged 60 and over have some form of hearing loss*, it doesn’t mean that the younger population lives free of hearing conditions. Around 12,000 children are reported to live with some degree of hearing loss, with one in every 1000 babies – on average – being diagnosed every day. In the 15 – 51 age bracket, a total of 5 per cent of this group lives with hearing loss, according to Access Economics*. Although hearing loss already affects many, these figures are only set to rise. By 2050, one in four people are expected to live with hearing loss, according to Hearnet*.

Myth: Hearing loss can be cured.

Fact: Although we wish this to be true, unfortunately there is no cure for most types of hearing loss. Once the tiny and vital inner hair cells become damaged, they do not have the capacity to regenerate.

Myth: Hearing loss isn’t a big deal.

Fact: Untreated hearing loss can have a detrimental effect on a person’s life. Many symptoms may include frustration, depression and withdrawal from social situations, this may lead to lost friendships and family issues. Instead of ignoring your hearing loss, speak to the experts at Audika and discover how seeking help for hearing loss is a step in the right direction.

Myth: Most hearing problems can’t be helped.

Fact: As we get older, our hearing abilities decrease, which often cannot be helped. However, a range of preventable factors such as smoking, diet, high BMI and diabetes may also impact our hearing? One of the most common causes of hearing loss is overexposure to loud noises, otherwise known as noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). This makes up around 37 per cent of reported cases in Australia alone. Keeping noise levels below 85 decibels and wearing ear plugs which can reduce noise levels by 15 – 30 decibels. Turning down the music can make for healthier hearing.

Myth: Hearing aids are obvious and unattractive.

Fact: Hearing aids have evolved wonderfully over the years thanks to improved technologies and science. Audika stocks a broad range of different styles and sizes to suit all needs.

Myth: Hearing aids are only for people with major hearing loss.

Fact: Hearing loss encompasses the loss of certain sounds, no matter how many or few. Hearing aids work to amplify any lost sounds and enhance the hearing you do have. Hearing loss is an important and common condition affecting many Australians. Don’t delay assessing your own hearing abilities, click here to book your hearing check today.

Hearing loss is an important and common condition affecting many Australians. If you have noticed you or your partner experience hearing difficulties, don’t delay assessing your own hearing abilities, click here to book your free hearing check today.

*Deloitte Access Economics, THE SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC COST OF HEARING LOSS IN AUSTRALIA. Accessed September 2017

*The National Foundation for the Deaf, Age-related hearing loss. Accessed October 2017

*Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children, Fact List. Accessed October 2017

*Access Economics, Listen Hear! The economic impact and cost of hearing loss in Australia, February 2006.