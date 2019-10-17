Top hair products you need to beat frizz this Summer

When you’ve spent ages washing and styling your hair for a special occasion the last thing you want to see is frizz. Frizz totally ruins both your sleek, straight look and your lavish, sculpted curls – in fact there is no style which looks good adorned by frizz.

To be sure your smooth locks don’t turn wild the moment you step out the door, you need to add these frizz-fighting products from Hairhouse into your arsenal:

ALFAPARF SDL Discipline Frizz Control ShampooWhen it comes to the battle against frizz you need both a frontline attack and support from the troops at the rear. Cleansing with the SDL Discipline Frizz Control Shampoo will help to control frizz from roots to ends. Boost your chances of winning the war against frizz by backing up the Discipline Frizz Control Shampoo with the SDL Discipline Frizz Control Butter Mask. JUUCE Heat ShieldSome hair types are naturally dry, coarse and prone to frizz. Others may be inclined to frizz because they are heat damaged, broken and lacking moisture. To reduce damage caused by chemical processing or heated styling, you should always fire up a heat protectant spray before using your dryers, straighteners or curling irons.Spritz a little Juuce Heat Shield oil-based protection onto your damp hair before styling for increased resistance to breakage and frizz. This anti-heat, UV, humidity and oxidation protection beats frizz hands down – or hairs down – every time. SILVER BULLET Keratin 230 Titanium StraightenerTo perfect the look that hairdressers can achieve, you need the tools of the trade. The Silver Bullet Keratin 230 Titanium Straightener delivers the goods needed to eliminate frizz and provide ultra-sleek, super-smooth, frizz-free hair. When you’re finished styling with this high-calibre weapon against frizz you think of satin sheets for hair – not rough-and-ready flannel. KMS CALIFORNIA Tame Frizz De-Frizz OilFinish off your straight or curly do with a few drops of KMS California Tame Frizz De-Frizz Oil. This non-greasy serum will provide lightweight humidity control for up to three whole days, even while you’re holidaying in the far north tropics. Smooth it onto dry hair to seal the cuticle against style-ruining humidity and say seeya later frizz, while you paddle off into the sunset.

With a lineup like that you are sure to win the battle against frizz. A couple of extra tips: when you’ve finished styling pop your hairdryer onto cool-shot for a moment – it helps close the cuticle and prevents humidity from messing up your do.

You can also try a solid misting of frizz-reducing hairspray such as Sexy Hair Smooth & Seal Anti-Frizz & Shine Spray. This hairspray is designed to fight frizz while sealing the hair cuticle and leaving a glossy finish with not a single frizzed-up hair in sight.