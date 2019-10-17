The benefits of goat’s milk formula for toddlers

The advantages of goat’s milk formula for toddlers have been recorded and reported for many years. A natural goat’s milk formula can provide countless advantages; this ranges from improved digestion to higher levels of certain vitamins and minerals. While there are significant similarities with cow’s milk, there are some differences that could be significant for growing children.

Digestion Benefits For Toddlers

It is not uncommon for toddlers to suffer from digestion-related problems. Digestion difficulties in toddlers can have numerous causes. It can be something as simple as a sensitivity tummy to an underdeveloped digestion system. Nevertheless, changing the diet of a toddler is one of the ways to cope with digestion-related issues.

Goat’s milk formula naturally contains high levels of prebiotic oligosaccharides. These compounds are also known as natural prebiotics, which are known to provide countless digestion-related benefits. The prebiotic oligosaccharides inside goat’s milk can absorb water in the large intestine. Once stool passes the large intestine, the stool becomes softer through contact with the water. Evidently, this could be beneficial for toddlers who often have hard stools that are difficult to pass.

Natural prebiotics are also known to be a food source for the healthy gut bacteria in the digestive system. By feeding these healthy bacteria, they increase in numbers and subsequently aid with your toddler’s digestion. The growth of healthy gut bacteria directly reduces the growth of pathogenic bacteria too; this reduces the chance that a toddler encounters problems such as gastrointestinal infections.

Similarities with Human Milk

Goat’s milk has similary structured prebiotics as breast milk and also contains similar levels of phospholipids and nucleotides, responsible for functions such as brain development and a reduction in gastrointestinal infections.

While the similarities between goat’s milk formula and human milk may not seem as notable at first sight, it could prove beneficial for parents who want to make the transition from human milk to formula. This transition is not easy for most toddlers. Therefore, using a product that shares similarities with human milk can cause the transition easier.

Higher Levels Of Vitamins And Minerals

Goat’s milk contains high levels of vitamins and minerals naturally. In fact, one of the most important minerals is present in higher levels inside goat’s milk compared to cow’s milk. Compared to normal cow’s milk, goat’s milk contains 10% more calcium, which can only be beneficial for the development and maintenance of the teeth and bones.

Toddlers can also benefit from the high levels of vitamin A inside goat’s milk. Vitamin A is responsible for vision and sight development, especially in dim lighting. With 46% more vitamin A inside goat’s milk compared to cow’s milk, both products are in stark contrast with one another.

Magnesium is also an important mineral for toddlers, especially when you consider this mineral is responsible for more than three-hundred biochemical processes in the human body. Inside goat’s milk, parents can find 66% more magnesium compared to cow’s milk.

Choosing Toddler Formula

While most toddlers can have regular dairy products once they reach twelve months, there are some instances where toddler formula may be needed. Toddlers who have failed to thrive may need some additional formula, as well as toddlers who have an underdeveloped digestive system. Naturally, this choice should always be made in accordance with the advice of a licensed medical professional.