How to make a statement: The rise of the graphic T

Sustainable practices are seeping into many facets of our lives in the form of renewable energy sources, eco-conscious manufacturing processes and large-scale recycling.

Fashion giants such as Levi’s. are leading the fashion industry in sustainable practices with initiatives such as being a founding member of the worldwide Better Cotton Initiative and Project F.L.X. (Future-Led Execution), aimed at manufacturing cleaner, greener jeans.

In a roundabout way, you could say the fashion industry actually pioneered the concept of re-purposing in line with sustainable practices, in the way that fashion trends typically experience resurgences after some time.

The hot trend towards vintage fashion is recycling at its best, while the buttoned cardigans of the 1950s, the hot pants of the 1960s, flared jeans of the 1970s and the dungarees of the 1980s have all revisited our wardrobes in recent years. Another lifetime favourite – the graphic T – is also making a big comeback, years after its initial rise to fame in the 1960s.

The long-time partner in crime to our favourite pair of jeans, the graphic T is a wardrobe staple, traditionally selected for a casual look. Today’s graphic T features bold statements, company logos and licensed images and is worn in a range of ways to create a sense of effortless style.

We love the graphic T, with its endless versatility, major comfort factor, affordability and talent for creating a range of looks from casually chic to supercool dag.

The trick is to match your T-shirt with just the right skirt, jeans, shorts, leather pants or coloured jeans, and to top it off with the perfect shoes and bag, and a jacket, blazer or cardigan.

Levi’s range of women’s graphic Ts and tanks have the knack of transforming an everyday casual outfit into a statement look with effortless style or an edgy vibe.

The iconic Levi’s batwing logo features in a range of designs and colours, alongside several others, while the Ts themselves span all shapes, sizes, fits and styles. Slip on a blazer to dress up your T with a midi skirt, or throw on the latest collaboration graphic T with denim shorts and sneakers for a carefree look this summer.

Ready to make a statement? A designer graphic T coupled with leather pants or coloured jeans can look fabulous with an out-there heel, oversized sunnies and a vintage bag. A suede or leather jacket creates a timeless look when paired with your favourite fitted graphic T and denim jeans.

Graphic Ts and polos for the guys have always been around, with the relaxed fit making way for more figure-hugging styles, which create a smoother line.

The tighter fit with a shorter sleeve, coupled with a cool graphic, take the simple, everyday T one step away from the relaxed, casual doing-nothing look. When paired with a well-cut black or blue denim jean and a good sneaker, the graphic Ts of old have become a statement shirt for millennials.

Because they’re super easy to throw on with just about anything else, you can’t go wrong with a draw full of graphic Ts this summer.