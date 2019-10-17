Everyone understands the need for high safety standards in the workplace, but knowing where you fit into the overall safety scheme of things can be confusing. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to upgrade health, safety and security standards in any establishment. There is no one-size-fits-all safety strategy for every workplace; some are pretty casual, while others enforce strict standards to satisfy industry-specific safety regulations.

All jobs aren’t created equally, but there is an element of danger in every occupation. Workplace health and safety strategies had to evolve with the times, with additional focus on security, risk management, dangerous goods handling, drug & alcohol testing and other measures to protect the workforce and the public. In addition, some jobs are inherently dangerous, and the best safety gear and equipment is essential for satisfactory job performance.

To give some idea of potential for making your workplace safer, here are some areas worth investigating.

First aid

Protective apparel and equipment

Health & Hygiene

Fire protection

Risk management

Dangerous goods storage

Safety signage

Pedestrian safety

An all-round workplace safety strategy will include safety equipment, appropriate apparel and safety solutions. As you plan how to make your workplace safer you should understand there is no substitute for quality. Whether you want non-slip floors, serious eye and face protection, Hi-Vis gear, or first aid emergency countermeasures for an entire building; get it right first time by partnering with safety equipment and apparel experts.

There is no one single solution, but there are lots of ways you can optimise workplace safety and create a more unified workforce along the way. For example, your qualified reception staff can also be trained in first aid and security. Team members can double as fire wardens, while cleaners and other maintenance staff utilise safety signage, contain spills and ensure dangerous goods are stored correctly. Here are a few ideas.

Safety equipment : Safety starts with prevention, so the first step is to make sure your workplace or other premises is fitted out with fire extinguishers, first aid equipment and hygiene/sanitised products. Your safety equipment specialist should be able to equip a person for any occupation.

Appropriate apparel : Safety is serious business, and with real-world solutions from the experts your workplace will be safer. Apparel is a significant feature of safety in many occupations, and it’s not worth skimping on quality. Check out gear from a dedicated apparel retailer.

Safety solutions : Improvements can include simple measures such as employing trained first aiders on the team. Emergency response is an important feature of progressive building management, and equipment such as defibrillators really do save lives. Many workers require 100% reliable personal protective equipment (PPE) when carrying out dangerous tasks, and the gear can’t let them down. Investigate workplace safety solutions from highly-regarded safety industry experts to ensure your workplace is safer for everyone.

For specialist tradespeople and others working in dangerous environments regularly, only the best safety workwear and equipment will do. Workplace accidents occur too frequently, and many could be avoided by an investment in safety. Fortunately, Australia’s leading workwear and equipment specialists are changing the perception, replacing outmoded products with gear that provides optimal performance, providing workers in all occupations with high quality protective gear that can combat almost any workplace danger.