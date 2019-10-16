For buyers who are intrigued by the lifestyle that apartment living offers but are reluctant to leave the comforts of the suburbs, East Central Tower might offer the perfect balance.

From this development in the heart of Box Hill, residents can feel at home in Melbourne’s thriving eastern suburbs, while enjoying the use of a heated pool, yoga studio and guest lounges.

The structure – a vision by the renowned Fender Katsalidis architects – offers a six-level podium that is home to retail, commercial office space and an array of wellness and lifestyle offerings.

Crowning the podium is a verdant garden that will aim to invite residents to indulge in rest and relaxation within its tranquil surrounds.

Podium amenities include:

Guest lounge

Heated pool, sauna and sundeck

Yoga studio

Fully equipped gymnasium

Home theatre

Dining suite

Exclusive club lounges

Library

Children’s play area

Games room

Wine cellar

Rising above the podium are four 24-level residential towers, each with a striking ribbed facade.

The towers have 280 apartments, 76 per cent of them already sold – due to high demand for apartment living within the area.

Each home offers opulence and grandeur, with floor-to-ceiling joinery, bespoke timber work, bronzed metal accents and luxurious marble details. Given the height of the structure, each apartment has stunning, uninterrupted views that can be enjoyed year-round.

Buyers can choose from a range of apartment configurations, including one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, as well as dual-storey penthouses.

Every residence has been designed with the same attention to detail; Well-appointed aspects for stunning views and plenty of natural light; and open-plan layouts that are perfect for entertaining.

East Central Tower apartments border the prestigious suburbs of Box Hill and Mont Albert. Kingsley Gardens, Box Hill Central and fantastic public transport are only a short stroll away.

Benefits for first-home buyers

With one-bedroom apartments priced from $410,000, East Central Tower represents a great opportunity for first-home buyers to secure an architecturally-designed home in one of Melbourne’s highly coveted suburbs at an affordable price point.

The abundance of on-site amenity sets this development apart, adding to the property’s value for money, as well as increasing the potential rental yield.

Benefits for downsizers and next-home buyers

For buyers contemplating the shift from a traditional detached dwelling to apartment living, East Central Tower could be the answer.

Home-sized apartments and shared dining lounges will give residents the freedom to host friends and family.

The sleek interiors and modern technology will mean less maintenance is required, therefore allowing more time to enjoy the exceptional selection of amenities.

Interested to learn more about East Central Tower? Inquire today and move in before Christmas 2020.