Cape & Cartmell apartments in Melbourne’s Heidelberg are perfectly appointed and adjacent to the thriving Burgundy Street retail strip and Yarra River Parklands.

With the apartments having a Walk Score of 89/100, residents will be able to accomplish most errands by foot and maintain an active lifestyle.

The apartments

Each of the 29 apartments has a spacious, open-plan layout, with high-quality European appliances, bamboo timber floors, polished stone benchtops and soft wool-blend carpets.

The apartments have been designed for long-lasting sophistication and functionality – while giving buyers a neutral canvas to add their own personal touches.

The north-eastern orientation, coupled with floor-to-ceiling windows, means residents will enjoy an abundance of natural light in each living space. Cape & Cartmell’s upper storey has been thoughtfully recessed to attain visual balance, as well as providing ample balcony space for entertaining.

Configurations include one, two- and three-bedroom contemporary apartments – with one-bedroom apartments from $435,000.

The location

Cape & Cartmell’s ground floor will be dedicated to a cafe, providing residents and the community with a place to meet, relax and enjoy a coffee.

Across the road from Cape & Cartmell is Heidelberg Primary School, and just 500 metres away is Warringal Shopping Centre. Sporting facilities nearby include the St John’s Tennis Club, Studio Yoga, Snap Fitness and Heidelberg Bowling Club. Austin Hospital and Warringal Private Hospital are only a kilometre away.

For those looking to commute to Melbourne CBD, the 12-kilometre drive is effortless, with direct M3 access at the end of Cape Street.

From an investment perspective, Heidelberg’s median rent is $500* a week, about 20 per cent above the national average, making this suburb a viable option for investors.

(*Median price indicative of property size and should be used only as a guide.)

Key location selling points