Cape & Cartmell apartments in Melbourne’s Heidelberg are perfectly appointed and adjacent to the thriving Burgundy Street retail strip and Yarra River Parklands.
With the apartments having a Walk Score of 89/100, residents will be able to accomplish most errands by foot and maintain an active lifestyle.
The apartments
Each of the 29 apartments has a spacious, open-plan layout, with high-quality European appliances, bamboo timber floors, polished stone benchtops and soft wool-blend carpets.
The apartments have been designed for long-lasting sophistication and functionality – while giving buyers a neutral canvas to add their own personal touches.
The north-eastern orientation, coupled with floor-to-ceiling windows, means residents will enjoy an abundance of natural light in each living space. Cape & Cartmell’s upper storey has been thoughtfully recessed to attain visual balance, as well as providing ample balcony space for entertaining.
Configurations include one, two- and three-bedroom contemporary apartments – with one-bedroom apartments from $435,000.
The location
Cape & Cartmell’s ground floor will be dedicated to a cafe, providing residents and the community with a place to meet, relax and enjoy a coffee.
Across the road from Cape & Cartmell is Heidelberg Primary School, and just 500 metres away is Warringal Shopping Centre. Sporting facilities nearby include the St John’s Tennis Club, Studio Yoga, Snap Fitness and Heidelberg Bowling Club. Austin Hospital and Warringal Private Hospital are only a kilometre away.
For those looking to commute to Melbourne CBD, the 12-kilometre drive is effortless, with direct M3 access at the end of Cape Street.
From an investment perspective, Heidelberg’s median rent is $500* a week, about 20 per cent above the national average, making this suburb a viable option for investors.
(*Median price indicative of property size and should be used only as a guide.)
Key location selling points
- Alphington rail network infrastructure investment;
- Proposed airport link;
- $16.5 billion North East Link;
- 950-metre cycle to the Main Yarra Trail;
- 750 metres to Heidelberg station;
- 700 metres to the M3 freeway;
- Walk Score of 89/100;
- Nearby parks include: Remembrance Park, Banksia Park and Albert Jones Reserve;
- Burgundy Street offers more than 230 shops and service businesses;
- Choice of Coles, Aldi or Leo’s Fine Foods for food shopping;
- Heidelberg is home to one of Australia’s largest and most extensive hospital precincts;
- Education options: La Trobe University Bundoora, Viewbank College zone, OLMC, NMITAFE;