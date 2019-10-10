How to make a statement: The rise of the graphic tee

Sustainable practices are seeping into many facets of our lives in the form of renewable energy sources, eco-conscious manufacturing processes and large-scale recycling. Fashion giants like Levi Strauss & Co. are leading the fashion industry in sustainable practices with programs such as being one of the founding members of the worldwide Better Cotton Initiative and Project F.L.X. (Future-Led Execution) aimed at manufacturing cleaner, greener jeans.

In a roundabout way, you could say the fashion industry actually pioneered the concept of re-purposing in line with sustainable practices, in the way that fashion trends typically experience a resurgence after a period of time. The hot trend towards vintage fashion is recycling at its best, while the buttoned cardigans of the fifties, the hot pants of the sixties, flared jeans of the seventies and the dungarees during the eighties have all revisited our wardrobes for a brief period in recent years. Another lifetime favourite – the graphic tee – is also making a big comeback, years after its initial rise to fame in the 1960’s.

The longtime partner in crime to our favourite pair of jeans, the graphic tee is a wardrobe staple, traditionally selected for a casual look. Today’s graphic tee features both bold statements, company logos and licensed images and is worn in a range of ways to create a sense of effortless style.

We love the graphic tee, with its endless versatility, major comfort factor, affordability and talent for creating a range of looks from casually chic to supercool dag. The trick is to match your graphic tee with just the right skirt, denim jeans, shorts, leather pants or coloured jeans and to top it off with the perfect shoes and bag, and a jacket, blazer or cardigan to create the look you want.

Levi’s range of women’s graphic tees and tanks have the knack of transforming an everyday casual outfit into a statement look with effortless style or an edgy vibe. The iconic Levi’s batwing logo features in a range of designs and colours alongside several others while the tees themselves span all shapes, sizes, fits and styles. Slip on a blazer to dress up your graphic tee with a midi skirt, or throw on the latest collaboration graphic tee with denim shorts and sneakers for a carefree look this summer.

Ready to make a statement? A designer graphic tee coupled with leather pants or coloured jeans can look fabulous with an out-there heel, oversized sunnies and a vintage bag. A suede or leather jacket creates a timeless look when paired with your favourite fitted graphic tee and denim jeans.

Graphic tees and polos for the guys have always been around, with the relaxed fit making way for more figure-hugging styles which create a smoother line. The tighter fit with a shorter sleeve when coupled with a cool graphic take the simple, everyday tee one step away from the relaxed, casual doing-nothing look. When paired with a well-cut black or blue denim jean and a good sneaker, the graphic tees of old have become a statement shirt for the millenials.

Super easy to throw on with just about anything else, you can’t go wrong with a draw full of graphic tees this summer.