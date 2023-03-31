Ailing Pope Francis aims to leave hospital in time for Easter rites

Live

The Vatican is hoping Pope Francis will have recovered from his bout with a serious chest infection to preside over Easter services

The Pope is set to be discharged from hospital on Saturday, a top cardinal has told Italian news agency Adnkronos.

The Pope, 86 and suffering from a number of ailments, was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital two days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties.

However, the Vatican said on Thursday he was much better after beginning treatment with antibiotics and would probably be discharged within days.

“According to the information I have, he will leave the Gemelli tomorrow,” the dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, said on Friday.

“That way, he could preside over all the Holy Week rites.”

Holy Week, starting with Palm Sunday on April 2, leads to the most important event in the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday on April 9.

Physically demanding

The week includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically exhausting, including a Good Friday night-time procession by Rome’s Colosseum.

Re said arrangements had been made for Francis to be supported by a cardinal in each of these celebrations, and that the cardinal would take care of altar duties.

Earlier on Friday, a Vatican source said the Pope had spent a second peaceful night in hospital, in the latest sign he is recovering well from his bronchitis infection.

The Vatican expects to issue another bulletin on Francis’ progress later on Friday, the source said.

-AAP