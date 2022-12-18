Religion Pope Francis reveals resignation letter should he become ill or disabled
Pope Francis reveals resignation letter should he become ill or disabled

A bung knee sometimes puts Pope Francis spend in a wheelchair but the 86-year-old is otherwise fit and healthy. Photo: AP
One of the first chores Pope Francis set himself was to write a letter of resignation as head of the Catholic Church.

The Pope, who turned 86 on Saturday, made the comment in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC, explaining it would be used were he ever to encounter severe and disabling health problems that made it impossible to carry out his duties.

Francis, who appears to be in good health except for a dicky knee, gave the letter to then Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, a holdover from the previous papacy of Benedict XVI.

Bertone remained in the position for about six months after Francis was elected on March 13, 2013.

Francis has often said he would resign if health impaired him from running the 1.3 billion-member Roman Catholic Church.

-with AAP

