Religion Pope Francis opens doors for women in senior Vatican posts
Live

Pope Francis opens doors for women in senior Vatican posts

Pope Francis has promoted a new Vatican constitution that expands the role of women in the Church. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A new Vatican constitution which permits women to hold high offices in the Church’s bureaucracy has come into force – a further signal that a reformist Pope Francis is determined to leave his mark.

The new document, which has the Latin title Praedicate Evangelium (Proclaim the Gospel), allows lay people, including women, to head dicasteries, the ministries in the Vatican’s governing structure, as well as in the Curia.

These roles were previously reserved for cardinals and archbishops, and thus exclusively for men.

The Pope also placed the Curia more at the service of the bishops in the world.

In the 50-page document, he spoke of a “healthy decentralisation” and of leaving competence to the “shepherds”.

The document appeared unannounced on March 19 this year, but it had been expected for some time. A council had been working on it for years.

The new constitution replaced Pope John Paul II’s 1988 order “Pastor Bonus” (The Good Shepherd), which had been in force until then.

Pope Francis also re-organised the councils, congregations and dicasteries and unified their names. They now all come under the category of dicastery.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
China details how Australia can repair diplomatic and commercial relations
The new Labor cabinet
Labor’s full cabinet has finally been sworn in. Here’s a who’s who of new ministers
Electricity
‘Unprecedented’: Electricity customers told to find new retailers
Sweden
Should you feed child guests dinner? What #Swedengate tells us about social expectations
employees
The Stats Guy: Employees v business owners. Who’s better off running the show?
politicians
Kirstie Clements: When it comes to fashion, Albanese has a cabinet straight out of style’s wardrobe