Pope Francis is on the mend after undergoing surgery that removed part of his colon.

The Vatican says he gradually resuming his daily workload and has taken his first steps since the operation with the assistance of papal aides.

The 84-year-old Pope underwent the three-hour operation on July 4 after doctors found part of his colon had narrowed severely.

Francis had a calm day on Friday, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding the Pontiff was continuing with his prescribed treatment.

“In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel and in the evening he dined with those who are assisting him during these days,” Bruni said in a statement.

It is the first time Francis has been hospitalised since he became pope in 2013.

The Vatican has already announced Francis will deliver his traditional Sunday noon prayer and message from the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where a suite is reserved for popes.

It will be the first time since his election that he will not read the prayer from the Vatican, except for when he has been away on official trips.

