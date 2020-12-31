Religion Sciatica rules out Pope Francis from leading New Year services
Updated:

Sciatica rules out Pope Francis from leading New Year services

A painful back condition will prevent Pope Francis from leading the New Year service. Photo: EPA/Vatican Media
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services because of a flare-up of his sciatica condition, which produces pain in one of his legs, the Vatican says.

It is the first time in years that Pope Francis, who turned 84 this month, has had to skip a papal event for health reasons.

A year-end vespers service that the Pope was to lead on Thursday afternoon will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and the Friday Mass will be said by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

The Vatican said the Pope would lead his noon prayer on Friday as scheduled.

Pope Francis suffers from sciatica, a condition that causes pain that radiates from the lower back along the sciatic nerve to the lower part of the body.

He can sometimes be seen walking with difficulty because of the pain and receives regular physical therapy because of the condition.

