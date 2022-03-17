Afterpay Day bargains not to be missed

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As you may (or may not) already know, every week, our team at The New Daily scavenges the internet in search of all of the unmissable deals so our readers have one direct place to find a bargain.

This week, things are a little different, solely because it’s Afterpay Day.

Afterpay Day has become one of Australia’s most prominent online shopping events, but unlike other sales events, it happens twice a year.

This year, Afterpay Day is running for four full days, and retailers are not holding back on slashing the price of some incredible products.

Kicking off on the 17th March and coming to a close on March 20th, you don’t have long to shop around. This is precisely why we’ve gathered a list of the top unmissable deals this Afterpay Day.

See below for all of the unmissable deals.

THE ICONIC

Save yourself on fashion and accessories in THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Sale. A wide range of colours and styles are available and can be found on their page linked below.

Offer’s valid until 11.59 pm, on the 21st of March.

See deal here

Lee Jeans

Pick up a statement pair of denim jeans from the iconic Lee Jeans brand ahead of the autumn season, and save 25% in their Afterpay Day Sale.

Offer’s valid until the 20th of March.

See deal here

Wrangler

If Lee Jeans don’t have the style you’re looking for in denim, then Wranglers is your next shop to check out, offering the same 25% off their Afterpay Day Sale.

Offer’s valid until the 20th of March.

See deal here

Puma

Puma has slashed up to 40% off their outlet just for this Afterpay Day, with hundreds of products to choose from, including sneakers, athleticwear and everything in between.

Offer’s valid until the 20th of March.

See deal here

Microsoft AU

When you shop for new electronic gadgets, it’s best to wait around for sales, as they’re big-ticket items. Afterpay Day is precisely the sort of event you wait for because Microsoft is offering up to 15% off their Surface devices.

Offer’s valid until the 20th of March.

See deal here

Vans Australia

Pick up a new pair of sneakers from Vans, with plenty of stylish and versatile designs that are easily styled in anyone’s wardrobe. They have up to 50% off for a limited time only.

Offer’s valid until the 20th of March.

See deal here

Adore Beauty

With over 75 brands participating in Adore Beauty’s Afterpay Day Sales, it’s the perfect destination to do your cosmetics shopping haul. Save up to 30% off.

Offer’s valid until the 19th of March.

See deal here

MYER

15% off the original price of appliances by Delonghi, Sunbeam, Smeg, Ninja, Nespresso, Morphy Richards, VS Sassoon, Parlux, Braun, Oral-B & Karcher

35% off the original price of luggage by Samsonite, American Tourister and High Sierra

10% off the original price of Beats by Dr Dre, UE & House of Marely

15% off the original price off Garmin, Fitbit and Suunto

10% off the original price of Weber BBQ’s and accessories

15% off the original price of cooling, heating and air purification

Offers are valid until the 20th of March.

See deals here

Timberland AU

Find a pair of snug-fitting boots as we head into sweater weather. Timberland is offering up to 50% off, so you can find the shoes that’ll last you many years to come.

Offers are valid until the 20th of March.

See deals here

Shaver Shop

Stay well-groomed, and invest in a more eco-friendly way by saying goodbye to disposable shaving methods. Shaver Shop offers up to 75% off their most popular products and kits.

Offers are valid until the 20th of March.

See deals here