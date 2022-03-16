Partner Bringing the Easter feels home

Bringing the Easter feels home

Easter decorations
Hop into the Easter feel with these homewares. Photo: Getty Images
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Easter is one big chocolate-a-thon, but there’s more to this special time of year than consuming sugar.

For many it’s a sacred religious holiday, while for others it’s a time to be with friends and family. Either way, if you’re keen to make it a festive time, then look no further than our Easter go-to-guide below for decorations and homewares.

These goodies will add a touch of fun to your Easter break and best of all, you can stow them away for coming years.

Adairs Wildflower Bunny Servingware

Serve up a special Easter breakfast with this cute bunny-ware. Made from new bone china, this range to bring the little ones hopping to the table.

There are two eggs cups, a serving tray, a bamboo lid canister and two plates. Each item is sold separately so you can pick and mix.

From $10.39

Buy them here.

Floral Bunny Rabbit Snow Dome


This sweet bunny snow dome is just the delicate touch you need to celebrate Easter. It features cute pastel colours and shimmery snow to fascinate the kids.

$18.74 (was $24.99)

Buy it here

Easter Vine & Egg Pick

This faux flower and egg arrangement is the perfect centrepiece to any Easter feast. It stands at 80cm tall and will add a welcome splash of green to your decor.

Vase not included.

$19.95

Buy it here

Easter Party Supplies 3 Tier Easter Egg Stand

If you need a place to store the spoils of your Easter egg hunt, this three-tier stand is your answer.

It’s the ideal way to keep an eye on how many eggs are being scoffed too!

Once assembled, it stands at 35cm tall.

$14.99

Buy it here

 

 

Follow Us

Live News

Hot cross buns
Get ready for Easter: Choice names Australia’s best hot cross buns
private-health-raise
Private health insurance costs slow during the pandemic
European leaders travel to Kyiv and US President prepares for Brussels visit
Covid-19
Colder weather will likely lead to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but don’t panic just yet
Queen
The Queen has pulled out of another major event as Philip’s memorial service fast approaches
property housing wealth
‘Unbelievable boom’: Property wealth skyrockets by $2 trillion. Here’s how to cash in