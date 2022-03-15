For cosy and comforting, weighted blankets are just the ticket

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hygge, the Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness, almost always involves tucking yourself under a blanket with a dimly lit lamp, good book or light-hearted movie.

In the search for comfort, many of us are opting for weighted blankets.

Unlike typical blankets, weighted blankets are designed to create a downwards pressure around you by using a heavy filling. Many liken it to a warming embrace.

With the rise of pressure-therapy being used to soothe the nervous system by replicating that feeling of a warm hug, weighted blankets have been one of the most popular buys when the weather cools.

Some of the most appreciated benefits include the relaxing effects that can lead to a perfect slumber. Weighted blankets are also designed to counteract the overstimulation of a busy day.

Weighted blankets have also been a go-to for those suffering with chronic pain. A 2021 study carried out by University of California San Diego found that 93 per cent of participants with chronic pain who sampled a light or weight blanket for seven days found relief.

It’s also a popular treatment for those with anxiety. Another study found that weighted blankets help reduce autonomic arousal, such as an increased heart rate.

Weighted blankets vary from 3kg to a much heavier 14kg. The rule of thumb is to choose a blanket that weighs about 10 per cent of your body weight.

Here’s a selection available online:

Adults Weighted Blanket

$189.00, was $299.00

Weight: 4.5KG / 6.8KG / 9KG

Buy it here

Hand Woven Weighted Blanket

$289.00, was $399.00

Weight: 9KG

Buy it here

Oodie Blue Weighted Blanket Bundle

$159, was $268*

Weight: 4.5KG / 6.8KG / 9KG

Buy it here

Ecosa Weighted Blanket

$176, was $220

Weight: 7KG / 9KG / 11KG

Buy it here

Adairs Weighted Dusty Pink Throw

$149.99

Weight: 4KG

Buy it here