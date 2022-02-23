Must-haves to take on your next getaway

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finally, the borders to all Australian states will soon be open and travel will be happily back on our agendas.

Western Australia joins the rest of Australia in opening its borders to interstate travellers on March 3.

It will mean a lot more Love Actually reunion scenes at airports as loved ones get the chance to be together after years spent apart thanks to COVID.

The past two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions have also made us a little rusty in the travel department.

What to pack (other than RAT tests and face masks)?

Look no further, here’s your go-to guide on the essentials for your next, much-anticipated interstate trip.

Kogan SmarterHome™ 4-Stage Air Purifier 2S with H13 Filter

For peace of mind, an air purifier is a terrific idea. This four-stage air purification with pre-filter has a H13 HEPA and activated carbon filter.

Best of all, it’s small and lightweight – just 1.96kg, measuring 195mm x 195mm, by 390mm – so it’s easy to pack in your carry-on or suitcase.

It features an AQI monitor that reads the current air quality of your room and can be operated or set on a timer using the SmarterHome™ app. $109-$119 Buy it here Cygnett 20,000 mAh Reserve 18W PowerBank Don’t go anywhere without a power bank at the ready. This Cygnett model will charge your phone up to 7.7 times and can also charge two devices at the same time. It’s capable of fast charging the latest iPhone and Galaxy phones from 0 to 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. $99.95 Buy it here

2 x Glen 20 On The Go Disinfectant Wipes Eucalyptus 15pk

Disinfectant wipes are an essential travel item in the COVID era. You’ll use them everywhere – from the airport to the shops.

These resealable packs make them perfect for stashing in your bag and using whenever, whereever.

$5.24

Buy it here

Go-To Very Useful Face Cream

Planes are the worst for skin dehydration, so an effective moisturiser is paramount. This face cream moisturises as well as stops free radicals in UV rays, smoking, environmental pollutants and toxins from attacking your skin.

$72

Buy it here

Neck Pillow and Mask Set

Travel may have changed in the past two years, but travel pillows are very much still an essential.

Cushion your neck and head with this Globite pillow that comes with a reversible eye pillow. Handy for both long-haul flights and long roadtrips.

$49.95

Buy it here

Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist 50mL

While there’s plenty of sanitising stations in public places these days, it’s useful to have some with you. This Aesop hand mist is a non-drying, alcohol-based, evaporative spray you can use when there’s no water available to rinse with.

Lightly fragranced with mandarin, rosemary and cedar, it will become the perfume of your holiday memories.

$13.00

Buy it here