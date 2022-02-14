Everything you need to slay your low-impact exercise routine

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Still working summer’s excesses off? You’re not alone.

Many of us are feeling weighted down by the merry feasting in December and the backyard barbecues in January.

So it’s back to the exercise routine we go and for those who wish to ease back into physical activity, low-impact is just the ticket.

This includes yoga, walking, cycling and mat pilates. With the right equipment you can be more comfortable and take more control of your workouts.

BH Fitness SB2.6 Spin Bike

Choose the intensity of your cycling workout with this stationary spin bike. It has carved seating and a multi-adjustment handlebar to ensure you’re comfortable.

The LCD desiplay lets you see calories burned, distance and RPM.

Best of all, you get to exercise at your pace, in your space.

$999

Caribee Hydra 1.5L Hydration Pack

Take this hydration pack with you on your next long walk. It’s got a 1.5L fluid bladder in an insulated sleeve, an audio pocket with cord port and twin shoulder duct hydration exit holes.

$34.99

Performance Essential Support 4.5mm Yoga Mat

Time to give up your old yoga mat? ​This Gaiam yoga mat is perfect for your floor execises – whether it downward dogs or just a good core workout.

It measures 61cm wide and 173cm long and has a ridged, light-tac surface. Carry strap included.

$39.95

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

Let your feet get comfy with these trusty Nikes. These all-rounders suit everything from walking to running and come with cushioned support to keep you going.

The breathable mesh in the upper and wider fit at the toes also tick boxes.

$180

InStill High-Rise Tight 25″

Lululemon InStill Collection is especially designed for yoga sessions with a hugged fit you won’t have to pull up mid practice.

The waistband is high rise in the front and super-high rise in the back for extra coverage. Comes in eight colours.

$139

adidas 900ml Performance Water Bottle

A water bottle is essential for any exercise and this squeezable adidas Performance Water Bottle is perfecting for grabbing on the go. It has a screw cap design and textured rubber grip designed for all sports and training.

$28.00

Active Curve Hem Tank

These muscle tanks are perfect for walking, yoga, pilates, you name it. Available in eight colours, these tanks feature dropped armholes, a high-front and low-back hem shaping and a rounded crew neck.

All made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry when things get sweaty.

$19.99

Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headset Over Ear Stereo Earphones Noise Cancelling Sport Black

Takes your tunes with you with these bluetooth headphones. Comes with seven LED color for a fun decorative effect, 180 hours battery standby time and a soft earmuff for comfort during even your longest walks or rides.

$22.98

