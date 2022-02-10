The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It may be February, but the new year, new me vibes are still in the air and a great way to refresh is to change the space around you.

A new look and feel to your home will help you feel energised for the year ahead, espcecially if you’re working from home.

No renovations, nothing too expensive – just easy, cost effective upgrades to make your home feel new again.

Swap over your bedding

There’s nothing like fresh clean sheets to make you feel at home and oh so comfortable. A new look doubles down on that, so choose a new colour or pattern from your old bedding.

Canningvale’s Hotel Collection quilt cover has a 1000 count thread sheet and also comes in white. The set includes two pillow covers.

$59.99 – $89.99, was $89.99 – $119.99

Buy it here

New soft furnishings

Have your couch cushions seen better days? Time for a new set of less flat, less faded and less tatty cushions.

Some pops of colour will transform your space to relax and it’s a more simple way to revitalise your loungeroom than buying a new couch.

$24.99, was $59.95

Buy it here

Storage solves clutter

Clutter be gone with storage shelves, cupboards and containers. Sort out those miscellaneous piles of books, toys or shoes and pop them in their place with some tidy cupboards.

It’s a two-for-one win – you get your space back and you can find things again!

$126.95

Buy it here

Stick something on the wall

Artwork, mirrors and clocks are a great way to bring colour to your walls. They also say something about your style, so personalise your choice and select something you know you can look at again and again.

$107.99, was $179.99

Buy it here

Bust the dust

The best thing about robot vacs is by far the set and forget factor. Sure, you have to clean it out now and again, but these little babies zip around your house to clean up all mess.

This Kogan SmarterHome G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop can be controlled and scheduled through an app. So you can set it to go before you come home from work or just after you leave.

And hey presto, a nice, tidy house awaits!

$229

Buy it here